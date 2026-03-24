Exclusive Networks USA: Exclusive Networks Brings 'Ignition' to North America

New business accelerates market entry for scaling cybersecurity vendors and channel partners with next-generation, AI-native technologies

Highlights:

Ignition provides an incubation and growth engine for emerging and scaling cybersecurity vendors, helping those innovators accelerate market readiness and expand revenue opportunities.

The business delivers end-user-centric demand generation, hyperscaler alignment and deep ecosystem expertise to speed up adoption of disruptive technologies across the channel.

Ignition shortens the typical time-to-market for innovative solutions and fosters next generation advancements across the cybersecurity landscape.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Exclusive Networks today announced the North American launch of Ignition, its purpose-built incubation and growth engine designed to accelerate the success of innovative, emerging cybersecurity vendors. Introduced this week at the RSA Conference, Ignition provides a specialized, high-touch model that delivers white-glove support, operational excellence and deep market expertise to help vendors scale faster, expand brand presence and increase profitability.

Ignition plays a critical strategic role for Exclusive Networks North America by positioning the company as a thought leader and performance engine for next generation technologies - particularly those born in the cloud and AI native. The initiative creates an accelerated entry point for vendors without displacing share from existing solutions, while offering stronger profitability for partners and the ability to pilot evolving distribution models.

"We're thrilled to be expanding into North America through close collaboration with Exclusive Networks," said Peter Ledger, chief executive officer, Ignition Technology. "Ignition was created with a clear mission - to help early-stage cybersecurity innovators nurture, grow, and scale whilst enabling channel partners to differentiate, be relevant and create value for customers. Over the past decade, we have proven this approach across EMEA building a $250m+ business. Working with Exclusive to bring Ignition to North America is a natural next step, and one we believe will create significant value across the entire cybersecurity ecosystem."

A select group of emerging cybersecurity vendors is invited to participate in the program, each chosen for their potential to introduce market-shaping, enterprise-grade innovations. Participants receive dedicated support from a team of specialists who provide deep product and ecosystem expertise, demand generation, marketplace readiness and alignment with major hyperscaler programs. These vendors also gain access to Exclusive Networks' robust global distribution backbone, operational resources and go-to-market (GTM) acceleration frameworks.

"Supporting the channel ecosystem is a core pillar at ExtraHop, and working with partners like Exclusive Networks enables us to bring our modern network detection and response platform to new market segments," said Greg LaBelle, vice president, Americas channels, ExtraHop. "As innovation across the cybersecurity industry continues moving quickly to keep up with the pace of advanced threats, Ignition will provide ExtraHop with more resources to scale our presence across the solution provider ecosystem."

To launch the program in North America, Exclusive Networks enlisted a curated group of top innovators in cybersecurity, including:

ExtraHop: Real-time network detection and response to uncover, investigate, and stop advanced threats across hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Zluri: Identity security platform for visibility, governance, and security of enterprise identities

Docker: Accelerated container application development platform

Sendmarc: A fully managed platform that eliminates phishing and domain impersonation through enforced email authentication

PagerDuty: AI-first operations management

Meter: Full-stack wired, Wi-Fi, and cellular networks for enterprise

"Ignition accelerates emerging, cloud-native and AI-driven cybersecurity vendors while giving our partners earlier access to next-generation innovation that drives real customer outcomes," said Andrew Warren, vice president of sales and marketing, Exclusive Networks, North America. "By pairing our demand-generation engine, pre-sales expertise and deep cybersecurity specialization, we help new technologies scale and equip partners with differentiated solutions that expand services, strengthen customer success and create long-term market advantage."

As AI-driven capabilities rapidly reshape the cybersecurity landscape, Exclusive Networks is uniquely positioned to create faster, more effective pathways for emerging technologies to reach the channel. Ignition has already had a profound positive impact in Europe, serving as a launchpad for breakthrough vendors and helping them scale faster through deep technical validation, demand generation and hyperscaler alignment. The North American expansion brings that same white-glove model, providing customized services such as managed offerings, implementation and training, technical design and accreditation and comprehensive GTM acceleration. Vendors gain structured support ranging from sales and GTM development to technical assessments and marketplace optimization.

"Disruptive lighthouse vendors need more than visibility, they need the right support structure to scale fast and win early. Ignition provides that engine by combining deep channel expertise, hands-on enablement, and integrated hyperscaler pathways that accelerate how high-growth vendors enter and expand in the market," said James Walters, vice president of strategic partnerships and alliances, Exclusive Networks, North America. "We have created a launchpad where innovators can strengthen their business models, sharpen their go-to-market strategies and reach partners at the pace today's market demands."

"Partners remain the front line of defense for today's businesses, and the escalating pace and sophistication of cyber threats demand more advanced, high-impact technologies," said Sacha Matulovich, co-founder and chief strategy officer, Sendmarc. "Exclusive Networks understands that urgency, and through the Ignition program has created a true fast-track for companies like ours to help enterprises protect their domains, prevent email impersonation, and safeguard brand trust at scale, bringing next-generation cybersecurity solutions to the channel with greater speed, confidence, and impact."

Vendors interested in being considered for the Exclusive Networks Ignition program should contact us at www.exclusive-networks.com/usa.

Channel partners can learn more about these innovators at www.exclusive-networks.com/usa or www.exclusive-networks.com/ca.

About Exclusive Networks

Exclusive Networks is a global cybersecurity go-to-market specialist that provides partners and end-customers with a wide range of services and product portfolios via proven routes to market. With offices in over 45 countries and the ability to serve customers in over 170 countries, we combine a local perspective with the scale and delivery of a single global organization.

Our best-in-class vendor portfolio is carefully curated with all leading industry players. Our services range from managed security to specialist technical accreditation and training and capitalize on rapidly evolving technologies and changing business models. For more information visit https://www.exclusive-networks.com/usa/.

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FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Suzanne Mattaboni, CommCentric (on behalf of Exclusive Networks)

exn@pr.commcentric.com

SOURCE: Exclusive Networks USA

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/exclusive-networks-brings-ignition-to-north-america-1150822