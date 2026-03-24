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WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
24.03.26 | 14:36
30,990 US-Dollar
+12,40 % +3,420
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 17:02 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Smith-Midland's SoftSound Selected for North Carolina Complete 540 Project

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a leading producer of innovative precast concrete products for infrastructure, transportation, and building construction, has been selected to supply $5.4 million in precast concrete noise wall systems for the Complete 540-Triangle Expressway Southeast Extension Project (Complete 540) Segment B. The project is owned by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) and is being constructed by Flatiron Dragados.

The project includes a combination of SoftSound absorptive Ashlar noise walls, prestressed columns for traditional precast noise walls, decorative column caps, and precast base and top coping panels. The decorative prestressed columns with horizontal chamfers and separate column caps will provide additional architectural detailing and visual definition between wall sections, keeping with the design specifications required.

All components for the project will be produced at the North Carolina plant, with manufacturing scheduled to begin in May 2026, with delivery and installation expected to start in July 2026.

"Projects like Complete 540 Triangle Expressway Southeast Extension demonstrate how precast can deliver both performance and aesthetics for modern transportation corridors," said Matthew Smith, Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Smith-Midland Corporation. "By combining our SoftSound absorptive technology with architectural elements such as decorative columns and hybrid masonry systems, we're helping NCDOT reduce roadway noise while creating infrastructure that enhances the surrounding community."

The Complete 540 project will complete an important portion of the loop around the Raleigh area, and Smith-Midland's precast solutions will support NCDOT District 5's goals for effective noise mitigation, durability, and enhanced corridor appearance along this major transportation route.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the United States Government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our debt exposure, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Media Inquiries:
Sarah Crandall
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midlands-softsoundr-selected-for-north-carolina-complete-540-pro-1151219

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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