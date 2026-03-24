Tokyo's grid has joined every other transmission system operator area in Japan in experiencing economic curtailment, as solar output growth outpaces the flexibility of the country's largest regional power market.Tepco Power Grid instructed renewable generators to reduce output on March 1, 2026, from 11:00 (JST) to 16:00, citing high solar generation, low weekend demand, and zero available inter-regional export capacity. It was the first time the utility had ever ordered economic curtailment. "The onset of curtailment in the Tepco area is highly significant because it shows that even in Japan's ...

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