At the Yacht Club de Monaco Captains' forum explores yachting's role in science and ocean discovery

MONACO, March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 30th Captains' Forum at the Yacht Club de Monaco took a new direction, offering a broader perspective on the role of yachting in modern exploration and scientific data collection at sea, in collaboration with Oceanco, MB92 Group, Jutheau Husson and ICON Yachts. Captains, explorers, and international specialists gathered to share their vision of yachting as a platform for observation, research, and knowledge sharing.

On the YCM stage, guests took turns presenting their work, getting to the heart of the topic and engaging the audience. Moderated by maritime expert Maiwenn Beadle, who is involved in initiatives linking yachting, exploration, and sustainability, the forum prioritized interaction and strategic perspectives. Among the speakers was Matthew Zimmerman, a scientist and explorer specializing in marine ecosystems, who highlighted the crucial role whales play in carbon regulation and ocean health in his talk, "Floating Gold: The Power of Whale Poop." Dominique Geysen, captain and designer of exploration yachts, shared his vision of a yacht conceived as a platform for expeditions and scientific research in his presentation.

The owners' point of view was offered by Micca Ferrero, owner of ICON Yachts, who recently signed a partnership with the Yacht Club de Monaco through its Captains' Club. Based in Monaco, ICON Yachts specializes in explorer yachts. "I think captains are the real heroes of yachting in all its forms," said Ferrero. "They communicate not only onshore but also at sea with guests, families, and friends, and they can teach so many things, so many values and trends. We really rely on captains to do the job. Communicating values, taking action, and helping us discover the oceans while doing the right thing are essential."

Presenting his new project 'SailXplorer', captain Dominique Geysen described an initiative that comprises explorer yachts developed around a shared concept: creating sailing vessels capable of supporting a wide range of purpose-driven expeditions in an environmentally responsible way.

With 28 years at sea, Geysen underlined the challenges of balancing operational pressures with environmental awareness. "It's not always easy to be under pressure, dealing with guests or weather, and still keep a clear eye on the environment," he said. "Safety and the environment are the two main priorities. In yachting, the pressure can sometimes be high, and keeping the crew well trained and prepared with regular drills is not always easy."

Explorer and filmmaker Trevor Wallace, the driving force behind the Menorca Shipwreck Project, presented the underwater excavation campaign taking place in the port of Ciutadella. The initiative brings together archaeologists, members of The Explorers Club, and students in a long-term project aimed at documenting several centuries of Mediterranean maritime history while also training a new generation of archaeologists.

"The Captains' Forum was amazing," Wallace said. "We had one of our team members, David Mearns, one of the most legendary shipwreck hunters, who worked on the Octopus to locate some of these really deep wrecks. For me, it has always been about transferring that knowledge. It's a community of explorers from many different backgrounds - oceanography, conservation, archaeology - all working together to expand our understanding."

As part of the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' initiative, the Captains' Forum positions the Yacht Club de Monaco as a platform for exchange where performance includes protection of the oceans and contributions to scientific research.

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