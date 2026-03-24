American Artist Laurie Lea Debuts "Kingdom Works" at Venice Biennale "Personal Structures - Confluences 2026"

Laurie Lea will present her monumental installation in this internationally recognized, contemporary art exhibition from May 9 through November 22, 2026.

VENICE, ITALY / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / For Lea, the presentation of Kingdom Works in Venice represents the culmination of a long-held artistic vision. First begun in 2018 and developed over several years, the installation reflects her ongoing exploration of light, structure, and the unseen patterns that shape the world around us.

Without figures or literal symbols, Kingdom Works suggests a universal story carried through light itself. The four works, True Vine, Light in the Darkness, Apocalypse, and Glory, trace an arc from harmony, through fracture, and toward renewal. The final work, marked by an emerald ring of radiant light, often becomes an immediate focal point for viewers, evoking awe and contemplation.

The work unfolds as a luminous visual narrative. Four separate works, each comprised of seven vertically spaced panels draw viewers into an immersive environment of shifting light, minerals, layered pigments, glass, and integrated LED illumination. These elements refract and scatter light in unexpected ways, creating surfaces that change as viewers move through the space.

Lea's practice draws inspiration from centuries of artistic tradition while employing contemporary materials and technologies. Her work reflects a deep interest in the intersection of art, spirituality, and the natural structures that shape reality. Her participation in Personal Structures - Confluences places Kingdom Works within a global dialogue exploring how cultures, ideas, and artistic practices intersect to generate new perspectives.

Lea has exhibited nationally and internationally and has received numerous awards, commissions, and residencies, including the Gottlieb Foundation Grant, a MacDowell Colony Fellowship, and public funding from NYSCA, the Brooklyn Arts Council, Artists Space, and the Arts Council of Great Britain. Her work is included in major private and public collections internationally.

"I help the world connect deeply to the beauty of God's radiant presence through sacramental art," Lea says.

Laurie would love to welcome you in Venice. She will be present during the first two weeks of the exhibition to meet friends, collectors, curators, and those interested in bringing a radiant presence into their space. If you can't make it to Italy, please feel free to reach out for interviews, additional details, or inquiries about the work.

MEET THE ARTIST

Phone: 1-404-229-1197

Email: lauriejlea@yahoo.com

www.laurielea.com

Instagram: @laurieleaart

Exhibition Details

Palazzo Mora - Room #11D

Strada Nova 3659

30121 Venezia, Italy

For additional images and materials, visit the Press Kit

SOURCE: Laurie Lea

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/american-artist-laurie-lea-debuts-%22kingdom-works%22-at-venice-bienna-1148118