"Ask April" Returns and WINS! -RelationshipAdviceForum.com Proclaimed The #1 Best Company to Watch In 2026

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / "April Masini is The Most Inspiring Leader in Art & Entertainment." Stated The Enterprise World. "We recognize April Masini for her fearless leadership in redefining success by building people, not profit - and for her unwavering commitment to truth, integrity, and human potential."

In an era dominated by paid promotions, materialism, and commercialism, on October 24, 2025, after seven years on hiatus, April Masini purposefully brought her iconic 'Ask April' back and reopened RelationshipAdviceForum to challenge sponsored truth and the value of traditional academic education in a credential-obsessed society.

"April's transformative work, exemplified by the relaunch of RelationshipAdviceForum, challenges the commodification of vulnerability by providing brutally honest, free advice that empowers over 400,000 members worldwide." Said The Enterprise World. "In a time when the majority of online realms are governed by the pursuit of money, popularity, and algorithms, RelationshipAdviceForum exists as an anomaly." Stated Global Radiance Review, naming RAF the #1 Best Company to Watch In 2026. "RelationshipAdviceForum is one-of-one. There is no other outlet that exists at this nexus of truth, service, and human development."

"April Masini's career is a testament to breaking barriers and delivering extraordinary impact-from pioneering groundbreaking entertainment deals that revived Hawaii's film industry to creating a global advice media empire with billions of readers." Wrote The Enterprise World.

"RelationshipAdviceForum is redefining what success looks like from that dreaded revenue chart or bar graph filled with yet-to-be-monetized squiggly lines, but by the tangible human impact!" stated Global Radiance Review.

"The 2025 relaunch of RAF is more than an advice platform. It is a dual-purpose ecosystem that delivers truthful advice and unsponsored guidance to the public while operating as a living classroom where young adults gain English proficiency skills, real- world resume-building experience, and hands-on leadership training." Said The Enterprise World.

"Relationship Advice Forum is a living, working system designed to solve tangible problems, grow actual humans, and move the needle big time." Said Global Radiance Review.

April Masini's self-funded, profit-free model ensures that RelationshipAdviceForum's only incentive is delivering the whole truth, fostering institutional trust rare in today's digital landscape." Pointed out The Enterprise World.

"No other site is like RelationshipAdviceForum. And no other leader is like April Masini." Raved Global Radiance Review.

The Enterprise World said, "We honor April Masini as a visionary leader whose dedication to impact over income continues to inspire, innovate, and uplift communities across the globe."

"RelationshipAdviceForum is the benchmark by which all future records will be judged." Stated Global Radiance Review.

Web Version: https://theenterpriseworld.com/most-inspiring-leader-april-masini/

Digital Version: https://theenterpriseworld.com/most-inspiring-leader-april-masini/

Digital Version https://globalradiancereview.com/cover-story/20-Best-Companies-to-Watch-in-2026

For more information, please contact:

April@RelationshipAdviceForum.com

https://relationshipadviceforum.com

https://aprilmasini.com

Skyler Brown | The Enterprise World

skyler@theenterpriseworld.com

Jeff Marcus | Global Radiance Review

jeff@globalradiancereview.com

Lacy Hardman | Global Radiance Review

lacy@globalradiancereview.com

SOURCE: April Masini

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-enterprise-world-crowns-april-masini-the-most-inspiring-lead-1150608