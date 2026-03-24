vivo at Boao Forum: Building a Perception System Driven by "Imaging + AI"

vivo is also sharing its cutting-edge insights during two sub-forums at BFA. On March 25, Zhang Fei, Vice President of AI at vivo, will participate in the "AI+: Empowering Industrial Upgrading through Digital and Intelligent Technology" session. Zhang will share vivo' s strategic path and practical results in driving the smartphone industry's digital transformation via "AI+" technology and present a panoramic view of the application paradigm where AI and imaging deeply converge. In addition, Shao Hao, head of the Robot Lab and Chief Scientist at vivo, will participate in the "Advancement and Breakthrough of Humanoid Robotics" sub-forum to share vivo' s latest R&D progress and future roadmap in the robotics field.

With the belief that imaging technology enables the connection of all things, vivo will remain dedicated to user-oriented innovation while embarking on a technological journey with global partners to ensure that the fruits of innovation benefit all and make a better life accessible to everyone.

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About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a user-oriented value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai, Xi'an and more cities, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is loved by more than 500 million users worldwide.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right - which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/en/about-vivo/news

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