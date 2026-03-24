Real Time Risk Solutions Launches AI-Generated Executive Risk Summaries to Transform Board-Level Reporting

New GPT-5.1-powered feature inside RTRS converts fragmented safety data into executive-ready narratives, improving clarity, efficiency, and underwriting outcomes

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Real Time Risk Solutions (RTRS), a leading provider of safety and risk management software, today announced the launch of AI-Generated Executive Risk Summaries, a new GPT-5.1-powered feature designed to transform how organizations communicate risk at the executive and board level.

The new capability introduces a secure "narrative intelligence layer" within the RTRS platform, enabling organizations to convert large volumes of operational safety data-observations, forms, safety meetings, claims, corrective actions, training records, and project-level activity-into clear, structured, and decision-ready summaries in minutes.

What This Enables (At a Glance)

Converts fragmented safety data into executive-ready summaries

Generates board-level briefings and renewal narratives

Surfaces key trends, root causes, and emerging risks

Frames "what changed" and "what leadership should focus on next"

For years, organizations have invested heavily in capturing safety and risk data, yet reporting to executives and underwriters has remained a manual, time-intensive process. Dashboards provide visibility into what is happening, but they often fall short in explaining why trends are emerging or what actions should follow. As a result, risk leaders are forced to spend significant time translating data into narrative, often under tight deadlines and with inconsistent outputs.

RTRS addresses this gap directly.

"Safety teams don't have a data problem; they have a synthesis problem," said Cory Davis, CEO and Founder of Real Time Risk Solutions. "We built this feature to take everything organizations are already tracking and turn it into a clear, executive-level story. Not just what's happening, but what it means and what to do next."

The timing aligns with broader shifts across the insurance and risk landscape. Underwriters and brokers are placing increasing emphasis on transparency, governance, and evidence of improvement over time. Static metrics alone are no longer sufficient and organizations are expected to demonstrate how risk is evolving, how controls are improving, and where attention is being directed.

The AI-Generated Executive Risk Summaries feature builds on RTRS's existing data infrastructure, synthesizing both structured and unstructured inputs into cohesive narratives while maintaining dashboards and tables as the system of record. This ensures that every insight remains grounded in verifiable data.

Early adopters report a significant shift in reporting workflows, with teams moving from hours of manual drafting to minutes of guided synthesis-allowing more time to focus on risk mitigation rather than report assembly.

RTRS maintains a controlled deployment model, with AI operating through private, role-based access and restricted to administrator-level users. This ensures outputs remain governed, auditable, and aligned with internal standards.

Davis emphasized that the feature is designed to enhance professional judgment.

"It's about accelerating understanding. Dashboards and data still matter. We're just making it dramatically faster to turn that data into something actionable."

Key Capabilities Summary

Synthesizes structured and unstructured data into a cohesive "risk story"

Highlights trends, root causes, and cross-project patterns

Standardizes narrative quality across reports and teams

Supports faster monthly, quarterly, and renewal reporting cycles

Operates within a secure, role-based environment with full governance

Maintains dashboards and tables as the source of truth

RTRS sees this launch as part of a broader evolution in risk management-where the ability to communicate risk clearly and credibly becomes as important as measuring it.

About Real Time Risk Solutions

Real Time Risk Solutions (RTRS) provides modern safety and risk management software that helps organizations capture, analyze, and act on operational risk data in real time. By combining structured data with AI-driven narrative intelligence, RTRS enables better decisions across safety, insurance, and executive leadership.

Contact:

Cory Davis

Real Time Risk Solutions

312-672-2324 | cory@rtrs.co | www.rtrs.co | Linked In

1 E Erie St, Suite 525-5116

Chicago, IL 60611

SOURCE: Real Time Risk Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/real-time-risk-solutions-launches-ai-generated-executive-risk-sum-1150271