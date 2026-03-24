Firefly Systems Inc.: FDNY and Firefly Partner to Strengthen Fire-Safety Awareness Across New York City

Collaboration extends FDNY's public-safety and community-outreach messages citywide through Firefly's digital taxi-top network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) has partnered with Firefly, the global leader in mobility media, to expand fire-safety awareness and strengthen community engagement across New York City.

Through this collaboration, FDNY public-safety and recruitment messages appear on Firefly's digital taxi-top displays, reaching New Yorkers across all five boroughs. The initiative brings fire-safety reminders and service-driven messages directly into the flow of everyday city life, across neighborhoods, commercial districts, and major transportation corridors.

"Firefly's citywide platform gives us a new way to reach every corner of New York, every street, every neighborhood, every community," said Peter Arnell, Creative Director at Peter Arnell Design. "This partnership ensures our messages travel where the people are, helping us educate, prevent, and protect more effectively than ever before."

Firefly's digital network delivers timely, street-level communication where it is most visible and accessible, supporting FDNY's ongoing public-education and recruitment efforts.

"Firefly was built to serve cities and the people who power them," said Altug Simsek, Chief Business and Strategy Officer at Firefly. "By bringing FDNY's messages to street level, where New Yorkers move and connect, we help reinforce critical public-safety communication across the city. We are honored to support FDNY's mission and help amplify messages that protect, inform, and inspire New Yorkers."

Bringing Public-Safety Messages to the Heart of the City

This initiative enhances FDNY's public-outreach efforts by delivering real-time messaging on New York's iconic taxis, ensuring communication reaches residents and visitors where they live, work, commute, and gather.

Firefly continues to collaborate with civic agencies and public-safety partners to support community well-being and meaningful public communication across global urban markets.

About FDNY

The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) is the largest and busiest fire department in the United States, dedicated to protecting life and property for more than 8 million residents across all five boroughs. Through fire suppression, emergency medical services, disaster response, and community education, the FDNY works every day to prevent emergencies and safeguard New Yorkers.

For more information visit www.nyc.gov/site/fdny.

About Firefly

Firefly is the global leader in moving out-of-home advertising, with a network of more than 60,000 screens across all major U.S. markets and operations in 7 countries, delivering over 13 billion impressions each month. Firefly transforms traditional static environments into dynamic engagement platforms through car top displays and branded wraps on taxi and rideshare vehicles, along with experiential activations. Leveraging its digital car top network and moving fleet, Firefly provides geo-targeted reach and contextual targeting, enabling brands to deliver relevant messages in real time.

Firefly is headquartered in New York City, with offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, London, and Istanbul.

For more information visit www.fireflyon.com .

Firefly's latest news and updates are available on LinkedIn , Instagram , X , and Vimeo .

For media inquiries, contact:

Ece Daviso

ece.daviso@fireflyon.com

SOURCE: Firefly Systems Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/fdny-and-firefly-partner-to-strengthen-fire-safety-awareness-acr-1151188