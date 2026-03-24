South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - 1st Source Bank was named once again to Forbes' America's Best Banks list, moving up to the 11th spot out of 100. Forbes looks at metrics that measure growth, profitability, and credit quality to gain their list of the 100 strongest publicly-traded banks and thrifts.

"Receiving this award for the third consecutive year is truly an honor," said Andrea Short, CEO of 1st Source Bank and President & CEO of 1st Source Corporation. "This accomplishment speaks volumes about our longstanding dedication to ensuring financial stability, while staying true to our mission of Helping Our Clients Achieve Security, Build Wealth, and Realize Their Dreams . Ranking number 11 among the impressive list of other financial institutions is especially meaningful - it's a testament to the way our colleagues embody our core values each and every day. Their efforts consistently drive long-term growth, uphold credit quality, and enhance our overall performance."

The 17th annual America's Best Banks list is compiled from analyzing the 200 largest publicly traded U.S. banks and thrifts by assets. Forbes lists the 10 equally-weighted financial metrics as "net interest margin; return on average tangible common equity; return on average assets; CET1 ratio; efficiency ratio; nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets; reserves as a percentage of total assets; risk-based capital ratio; operating revenue growth; and net charge-offs as a percentage of total loans." While S&P Global Market Intelligence provides the data, the rankings are done separately by Forbes. The entire list can be viewed here: Forbes 2026 America's Best Banks List | Top Ranked and Rated



Forbes 2026 America's Best Banks Award



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1st Source Corporation, parent company of 1st Source Bank, has assets of $9.1 billion and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the northern Indiana-southwestern Michigan area. The Corporation includes 78 banking centers, 15 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, nine Trust and Wealth Advisory Services locations, 13 1st Source Insurance offices, and three loan production offices. For more than 160 years, 1st Source has been committed to our mission of Helping Our Clients Achieve Security, Build Wealth and Realize Their Dreams. For more information, visit https://www.1stsource.com/.

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SOURCE STRING: 1st Source Corporation

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Source: 1st Source Corporation