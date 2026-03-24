France's energy regulator plans to link PV support to storage as negative power prices increase and reduce solar revenues.From ESS News France's Commission de Régulation de l'Énergie (CRE) is proposing changes to the rules governing support for large-scale photovoltaic installations, with the aim of encouraging the development of projects combining solar generation and energy storage. The national energy regulator said the proposed adjustments, which apply to installations above 100 kWp, form part of a broader effort to improve the efficiency of public spending and better align the renewable ...

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