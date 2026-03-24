The platform combines curated analytics, a branded investor portal, and white-glove advisory services, all designed to make investor communications less of a burden and more of a trust-building opportunity

Blockworks today announced the launch of Blockworks Investor Relations, a new platform designed to modernize how onchain businesses communicate with investors. Jito and BNB are the inaugural launch partners.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324384658/en/

Blockworks Investor Relations offers onchain businesses curated analytics, a branded investor portal, and white-glove advisory all designed to make investor communications less of a burden and more of a trust-building opportunity.

Built specifically for the unique dynamics of crypto, the platform enables companies to leverage real-time, onchain data to deliver more transparent, data-driven, and efficient investor communications. Rather than replicating legacy reporting systems, Blockworks Investor Relations introduces a new model powered by live analytics, standardized disclosures, and integrated storytelling tools.

The platform launches with three core capabilities:

Analytics and data-driven storytelling tools allow teams to surface key performance indicators, financials, and usage metrics through dynamic dashboards powered by Blockworks data. Branded investor relations portals provide a centralized, public-facing destination for reports, charts, disclosures, transcripts, and events. White-glove advisory services offer hands-on support, including reporting, investor communications, and distribution to a broad network of institutional investors.

"Onchain businesses already operate with an unprecedented amount of transparency, but investors and protocols alike don't see the full benefit because it's not aggregated and standardized," said Blockworks Cofounder Michael Ippolito. "Blockworks IR will not only lower costs for protocols and attract new capital to the space, but it will increase transparency and therefore the size of the industry."

The launch builds on Blockworks' existing infrastructure, including its industry-leading analytics platform and the Token Transparency Framework, a disclosure standard designed to improve accountability and professionalism across crypto markets.

Over the coming months, Blockworks plans to expand the platform with additional features, including automated investor updates, engagement analytics, investor relationship management tools, and enhanced transparency workflows.

Blockworks Investor Relations is available now with hands-on onboarding and implementation support.

For more information or to get started, visit: https://blockworks.com/investor-relations

About Blockworks

Blockworks is a data and software platform for crypto markets. It offers investor relations software, a data API, and a market research platform to its users that span across crypto-native startups and traditional institutions. The company's unique focus on consistent data models and repeatable analytical frameworks enables it to be the operating system for the next generation of financial markets

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324384658/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Finnerty

hannah@blockworks.co