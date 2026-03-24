New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - FE International, a leading global M&A advisor for technology businesses, proudly announces the appointment of Allan Mooney as Partner. The appointment further strengthens the firm's senior leadership team and expands its strategic advisory capabilities across premium digital assets, ecommerce, and high-value M&A transactions.





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"Allan Mooney's exceptional track record in M&A strategy, combined with his operational acumen and proven ability to scale high-growth businesses, will be invaluable to FE International and our clients," said Thomas Smale, Founder and CEO of FE International. "His extensive network and hands-on experience in ecommerce and digital marketplaces strengthen our ability to deliver outstanding results to clients in these rapidly evolving sectors."

Mooney brings more than 20 years of diverse experience spanning telecom, premium domain brokerage, and eight-figure internet-based business M&A. He began his career in M&A in 2005 with eBiz Brokers, now iMerge Advisors, where he served as their premium digital asset broker. He quickly established himself as one of the industry's most experienced digital asset brokers, completing multiple seven and eight figure premium domain name sales and advising clients on small-cap exit strategies in the ecommerce space.

After building a distinguished independent advisory practice, Allan joined Website Properties in 2023, a boutique M&A firm based in Washington state focused on mid-cap technology acquisitions. There, he was immediately recognized as the firm's premier exit advisor, specializing in premium; one-word domain names and ecommerce-based companies valued from $5 million to $100 million. From ecommerce stores to multi-million-dollar SaaS businesses, Allan has represented some of the technology sector's most significant digital asset transactions. Beyond M&A, Mooney has spent more than two decades advising mid-cap companies on board placement, CEO recruitment, telecommunications integration, and partnership/joint venture relationships.

"FE International is widely regarded as the gold standard in technology M&A, and I am honored to join the firm as Partner," said Allan Mooney, Partner at FE International. "My career has been built on helping business owners realize the full value of their digital assets. Bringing that experience to FE's global reach and proven track record allows me to deliver even greater outcomes for clients across the high-value M&A landscape."

In his role as Partner, Allan will lead strategic advisory initiatives at FE International, applying his deep industry knowledge and operational experience to support clients in complex ultra high-value M&A transactions. His expertise will be instrumental in maximizing value for clients across digital-native and technology-driven sectors.

Allan's appointment reinforces FE International's commitment to assembling the strongest advisory team in technology M&A. He will operate from the firm's network of global offices, serving clients across the international technology sector.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE International is an award-winning strategic advisor for technology businesses. FE's team has completed over 1,500 transactions with a combined value of over $50 billion. FE International was named one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies from 2020 to 2024 by the Financial Times and is also a seven-time Inc. 5000 company.

For more information, visit www.feinternational.com

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Source: Pinion Partners