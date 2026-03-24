eClerx Services Ltd (ECLERX.NS), a leading productized services company, today announced that it was named as a Representative Vendor in the Gartner Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics.

According to Gartner, "we selected vendors for this Market Guide based on their ability to offer insights from the digital shelves of multiple online marketplaces, retailers or social networks, rather than specializing in only one marketplace. Each vendor sells this functionality as a product that clients interact with during and after an implementation, instead of a service offering to provide digital shelf insight."

"As digital commerce ecosystems grow more complex, brands need intelligence that is both immediate and actionable," said Sanjay Kukreja, Chief Technology Officer at eClerx. "Our inclusion in the Gartner Market Guide reflects our focus on delivering AI-driven capabilities that empower clients to safeguard margins, elevate digital presence, and drive scalable, measurable growth."

Market360 is part of eClerx's Market Intelligence solution suite, embedding Agentic AI functions and GenAI-powered insights directly into workflows, enabling brands to act in near real-time. It combines digital shelf strategy, analytics, content creation, and other advanced capabilities, including:

Insights-on-Demand, GenAI-powered chatbots providing contextual recommendations

Lens, a first-of-its-kind web-browser extension that enables brands to view live digital shelf performance directly from product pages, without logging into the platform

Automated dynamic pricing that responds to real-time market signals to maximize margin, revenue and competitiveness

Brands leveraging Market360 have reported stronger share of search, improved conversions, stronger margin protection, and sustained competitive advantage in increasingly dynamic eCommerce environments.

Click here to learn more about Market360.

Source: Gartner Report, Market Guide for Digital Shelf Analytics, By Jason Daigler, Ant Duffin, May 2025.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner Research Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About eClerx

eClerx provides business process management, automation, and analytics services to a number of Fortune 500 enterprises, including some of the world's leading financial services, communications, retail, fashion, media entertainment, manufacturing, travel leisure, and technology companies. eClerx is today traded on both the Bombay and National Stock Exchanges of India. The firm employs more than 21,000 people across 17 countries, serving clients across the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

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Contacts:

Media Contacts

Prathibha Das

Head Brand Corporate Marketing

prathibha.das@eclerx.com

Aditya Modi

Head Influencer Relations and Partnerships

aditya.modi@eclerx.com