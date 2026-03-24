Starbreeze AB: Starbreeze and Fast Travel Games announce officially licensed VR game - PAYDAY: Aces High

Starbreeze Entertainment today announces that Fast Travel Games has revealed PAYDAY: Aces High, an officially licensed VR co-op heist game set in the iconic PAYDAY® universe. The title will launch on Meta Quest and SteamVR headsets in 2026, supporting Starbreeze's strategy to expand PAYDAY through selected licensing partnerships and new entertainment formats. Watch the trailer here.

Starbreeze Entertainment today announced the continued expansion of PAYDAY, its flagship co-op heisting franchise, through PAYDAY: Aces High, an officially licensed VR co-op heist game developed by Fast Travel Games and revealed today at The VR Showcase. PAYDAY: Aces High is scheduled to launch in 2026 for Meta Quest and SteamVR headsets, and is available to wishlist now on Steam and Meta Store. The collaboration is structured as a licensing partnership, extending PAYDAY into VR as part of Starbreeze's broader franchise expansion strategy.

PAYDAY: Aces High is built specifically for virtual reality, bringing the planning, teamwork and signature chaos of a PAYDAY heist to a fully immersive format. The game is designed for up to four players in co-op, inviting players to gear up, plan jobs and execute daring heists together in VR.

"PAYDAY is one of the most iconic franchises in gaming, with more than 50 million players worldwide," said Adolf Kristjansson, CEO of Starbreeze Entertainment. "Fast Travel Games is a globally respected VR studio with over a decade of VR experience. They are the ideal partner to bring PAYDAY to this platform. With Aces High, we are expanding the PAYDAY universe and inviting players to plan and execute heists together in a fully immersive experience. Under their leadership, Aces High is not just an adaptation. It is a true PAYDAY game built from the ground up for this medium."

"Bringing the iconic PAYDAY universe to VR has been more than a milestone for our studio - it's been a genuine privilege. Working with an IP cherished by millions has been fantastic, and watching our team capture that magic in a fully fledged VR experience has been truly inspiring." said Oskar Burman, CEO at Fast Travel Games. "I couldn't be prouder of what they've created, and I can't wait for PAYDAY fans around the world to dive into what we've built."

The ambition is to grow PAYDAY across platforms and formats by working with best-in-class partners for each medium.

To learn more about PAYDAY: Aces High, visit the official website and follow the new social channels: X (Twitter) | TikTok | Threads | BlueSky

For more information, please contact;

Adolf Kristjansson, CEO of Starbreeze AB

ir@starbreeze.com

Tel: +46 (0)8-209 229

About Fast Travel Games

Fast Travel Games is a VR-exclusive games developer and publisher based in Stockholm. The studio was founded by industry-leading veterans and has created critically acclaimed VR titles such as Vampire: The Masquerade - Justice, Apex Construct, and Wraith: The Oblivion - Afterlife. Our mission is to create high-quality VR games with believable interactions, set in immersive worlds and populated with memorable characters.

About PAYDAY®

PAYDAY is Starbreeze's flagship co-op heisting franchise, spanning PC and console games with a global community. It is one of the world's most recognized co-op heisting experiences, having engaged more than 50 million players and generated more than $400 million in lifetime gross revenue.

With the franchise at the core of Starbreeze's strategy, PAYDAY continues to evolve through new content and live engagement, partnerships, and licensing that expand the universe to new audiences and formats. PAYDAY is a registered trademark of Starbreeze AB (publ).

About Starbreeze Entertainment

Starbreeze is an independent developer, publisher, and distributor of video games targeting the global market. Housing the smash hit IP PAYDAY, Starbreeze develops games based on proprietary and third-party rights, both in-house and in partnership with external game developers. Starbreeze shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the tickers STAR A and STAR B. For more information, please visit www.starbreeze.com

Image Attachments

PAYDAY: Aces High Key Art