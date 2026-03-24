Vestum AB: Vestum completes two add-on acquisitions in the UK

Vestum AB (publ) ("Vestum") has - through the subsidiary Pump Supplies Ltd ("Pump Supplies") - acquired all shares in PJT Pumping Services Ltd ("PJT") and Cheltenham Controls Ltd ("CCL"). The companies will be part of the separated Flow Technology business. During the last fiscal year, the companies generated accumulated sales of approximately SEK 175 million with solid profitability. The purchase price was financed through own cash.

About PJT

PJT was founded in 1995 and is a UK-based "single source solution" provider of end-to-end services across pumping, drainage and water infrastructure. The offering includes specialist services in concept development, design, installation, maintenance and aftermarket as well as 24/7 emergency response. The company's end markets include the water utilities, civil engineering and environmental sectors.

PJT has 40 employees and is headquartered in Gloucester, England.

About CCL

CCL was founded in 2011 and is a UK-based provider of monitoring and control technology focused on electrical control panels. The company offers both standard and bespoke products and specialises in the design, manufacture and technical engineering of solutions utilised in a wide range of applications. The company's primary end markets are the industrial and water utilities sectors.

CCL has 12 employees and is headquartered in Gloucester, England.

About Pump Supplies

Founded in 1982, Pump Supplies is one of the largest suppliers in the UK of electric submersible water pumps. The offer includes drainage, sewage and slurry pumps as well as an extensive range of accessories and pipe systems. Pump Supplies operates through six depots in England, Wales and Ireland.

Pump Supplies has 105 employees and is headquartered in Gloucester, England.

Financial impact of the separated Flow Technology business

In 2025, on a pro forma basis including PJT and CCL as well as estimated costs for central functions, the separated Flow Technology business generated sales of approximately SEK 1.4 billion and an adjusted EBITA of just over SEK 300 million with growth in 2026 expected to be in line with Vestum's overall financial targets.

Comment from Vestum's CEO Simon Göthberg:

We are today pleased to announce two excellent add-on acquisitions to Vestum's largest company, Pump Supplies. Both PJT and CCL have had commercial relationships with Pump Supplies for over 10 years and we are now further strengthening our capabilities in monitoring & control technology as well as pumping installation, service and engineering. By bringing the production of control panels in-house, we are boosting capacity, reducing lead times, unlocking new customer segments and reducing reliance on external providers. Both companies are located close to Pump Supplies' headquarters in Gloucester and have the UK water utilities as their primary end markets. Overall, we are positioned for accelerated growth in a structurally growing market.

Advisors

Grant Thornton has acted as financial advisor and Fieldfisher as well as Birketts have acted as legal advisors to Pump Supplies in connection to the acquisitions.

For additional information, please contact:

Simon Göthberg, CEO, Vestum AB (publ)

Email: simon.gothberg@vestum.se

About Vestum

Vestum is an industrial group that provides services and products to the infrastructure sector. We have the most prominent specialists with extensive industry experience and strong positions in regional markets. With about 1,500 employees, we operate in Scandinavia and the United Kingdom.

For additional information, please visit: www.vestum.se

Vestum's share is traded under the short name VESTUM on Nasdaq Stockholm.