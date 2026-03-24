San Antonio Plastic Surgeon Dr. Lisa Brostrom Leads New Era at New Image Plastic Surgery

Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lisa Brostrom takes leadership of San Antonio practice, focusing on individualized treatment planning and long-term patient relationships.

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / New Image Plastic Surgery is entering an exciting new chapter under the leadership of board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lisa Brostrom, MD, FACS, who recently assumed ownership of the San Antonio practice. The transition reflects a renewed commitment to personalized care, physician-led treatment planning, and a patient experience designed around trust, safety, and natural-looking aesthetic results.

With decades of experience in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery, Dr. Brostrom brings a unique blend of advanced surgical training, compassionate patient care, and leadership shaped by her distinguished career in the United States Air Force. Her approach combines technical precision with an understanding that aesthetic procedures are deeply personal decisions that require thoughtful consultation and individualized planning.

By operating as a single-surgeon practice, New Image Plastic Surgery allows patients to work directly with Dr. Brostrom throughout every stage of their aesthetic journey-from consultation and treatment planning to surgery and recovery.

"This next chapter allows us to further refine what we do best, which is delivering highly personalized, thoughtful aesthetic care with consistency and focus," said Dr. Lisa Brostrom. "My commitment to our patients and our community has never been stronger."

A Patient-Centered Approach to Aesthetic Surgery

Dr. Brostrom has built a reputation in the San Antonio area for combining advanced surgical techniques with a compassionate, patient-focused philosophy. Her practice emphasizes careful consultation, clear communication, and treatment plans tailored to each individual's goals and lifestyle.

Patients frequently seek Dr. Brostrom's expertise for procedures such as mommy makeovers, tummy tucks, breast surgery, and facial rejuvenation procedures including facelifts and eyelid surgery. Each procedure is approached with a focus on achieving balanced, natural-looking results that enhance a patient's features rather than dramatically altering them.

"As a female plastic surgeon, I understand that aesthetic decisions are deeply personal," Dr. Brostrom said. "My goal is to create results that feel natural, balanced, and truly aligned with who my patients are. Every patient deserves clarity, honesty, and a treatment plan built specifically around their goals."

Education, Surgical Training, and Professional Recognition

Dr. Brostrom's medical career reflects a strong foundation of academic achievement and specialized surgical training. She graduated with high honors from Baylor College of Medicine before completing extensive training in surgery and plastic surgery. She is board-certified in Plastic Surgery and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), a designation that recognizes surgeons who meet rigorous standards for professional competence and ethical practice.

Her credentials and training have helped establish her as a trusted provider of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for patients throughout the San Antonio region.

Military Service and a Commitment to Safety

In addition to her work in private practice, Dr. Brostrom served in the United States Air Force, where she performed reconstructive and cosmetic procedures for service members and their families. Her military service continues to influence her philosophy of care today.

"My military background taught me discipline, accountability, and an unwavering commitment to safety," said Dr. Brostrom. "Those principles guide every decision I make in caring for my patients."

This background reinforces the practice's strong emphasis on surgical safety, meticulous technique, and thorough patient preparation throughout every stage of treatment.

Comprehensive Surgical and Non-Surgical Aesthetic Care

New Image Plastic Surgery offers a full range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, breast, and body. Popular surgical options include breast augmentation, breast lift procedures, tummy tucks, liposuction, and facial rejuvenation treatments such as facelifts, neck lifts, and eyelid surgery.

In addition to surgical procedures, the practice provides non-surgical aesthetic treatments designed to support skin health and rejuvenation. These services allow patients to maintain results over time and explore aesthetic improvements that do not require surgery.

The practice recently expanded its Med Spa offerings with the addition of esthetician Sierra Jeffress, helping broaden the range of skincare and rejuvenation treatments available to patients seeking non-invasive options.

By combining surgical expertise with advanced skincare and aesthetic treatments, New Image Plastic Surgery provides a comprehensive approach to cosmetic care that supports patients at every stage of their aesthetic journey.

Building Long-Term Relationships With Patients

At the heart of Dr. Brostrom's philosophy is a commitment to building long-term relationships with patients through trust, transparency, and personalized care. Each consultation focuses on education and open dialogue so patients can fully understand their options before moving forward with treatment.

This approach helps ensure that patients feel confident and supported throughout the process-from their first consultation to recovery and follow-up care.

"We are building something intentional here-an aesthetic practice known for natural-looking results, compassionate service, and long-term relationships," Dr. Brostrom concluded. "I'm excited for what this focused future means for our patients in San Antonio."

About New Image Plastic Surgery

New Image Plastic Surgery is located in the Stone Oak area of San Antonio and offers a wide range of cosmetic surgery and aesthetic services for the face, breast, and body. Led by board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Lisa Brostrom, the practice focuses on personalized care, advanced surgical techniques, and natural-looking results tailored to each patient's goals.

Patients from throughout San Antonio and South Texas visit the practice for both surgical and non-surgical treatments designed to enhance confidence and support overall wellness.

For more information about New Image Plastic Surgery or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Lisa Brostrom, visit the practice's contact page or follow @drlisabrostrom on Instagram and TikTok.

Media Contact

New Image Plastic Surgery

20255 Stone Oak Parkway

San Antonio, TX 78258

(210) 640-6310

SOURCE: New Image Plastic Surgery

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/san-antonio-plastic-surgeon-dr.-lisa-brostrom-leads-new-era-at-new-im-1149721