Brooks Law Group Announces Truck Accident Scholarship

Apply before December 31, 2026, for a chance to win up to $1,000.

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Brooks Law Group wants to invite graduating high school students and current undergraduates to apply for its "When the Trucks Move In: How Logistics Centers Impact Traffic Safety in Nearby Communities" Scholarship. This scholarship will award $1,000 and $250 to its first- and second-place winners, respectively.

Students interested in applying for this scholarship should explore how logistical centers, including warehouses and distribution hubs, can impact local traffic patterns and roadway safety. Applicants should consider what challenges these centers introduce to established communities, as well as what safety measures warehouses and localities can implement to reduce the risk of truck-related accidents.

Applications should include a headshot of the applicant and a short paragraph about the student's background. Students should include information about where they're from, where they intend to go to school after graduating high school, or where they are currently attending if they are an undergraduate.

Each student's essay should be no more than 1,400 words long, not including their personal statement. These essays should also include two hyperlinks, including one from Brooks Law Group's website. Students' links should connect readers with credible sources.

Students have until December 31, 2026, to apply for the "When the Trucks Move In: How Logistics Centers Impact Traffic Safety in Nearby Communities" Scholarship. The scholarship selection committee will announce the winner on January 15, after which Brooks Law Group will make a one-time payment to the winner's academic institution of choice.

For more information about this scholarship, please visit the Brooks Law Group Truck Accident Scholarship page . Brooks Law Group looks forward to offering financial support to students who are already thinking about the best ways to improve roadway safety in at-risk communities.

About Brooks Law Group

Brooks Law Group wants to demystify the legal process and help everyday people use the civil system to their advantage after serious accidents. The team's work ethic and skill allow clients to better understand their circumstances and explore different ways to secure fair settlements after life-changing accidents.

Clients can trust Brooks Law Group to represent them in and out of court, regardless of how complex their circumstances seem. The firm's consistent attention to detail and professional diligence can make all the difference as families strive to retake control of their lives.

Don't wait to get in touch with Brooks Law Group after a serious accident. Accident victims can schedule case consultations with this legal team without putting any money down toward its legal services.

MEDIA CONTACT

Haven Blackmon

(800) 529-3030

marketing@brookslawgroup.com

SOURCE: Brooks Law Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/brooks-law-group-announces-truck-accident-scholarship-1151294