WBS Power Advances 3.2 GW Energy Infrastructure for Hyperscale Data Center Campus

TOMASZÓW MAZOWIECKI, Poland, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new hyperscale data center campus with a target capacity of 3.2 GW will be developed in Lublewo, in the municipality of Choczewo in northern Poland's Pomerania region. The project, named Baltic Data Center Campus, is being developed by WBS Power S.A., which has already secured grid connection conditions for the full 3.2 GW capacity.

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