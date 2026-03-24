McCormick Systems: McCormick President Reflects on Career and Company's Growth in Voyage Phoenix

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / Paul Wheaton, President of McCormick Systems, a leading provider of MEP takeoff & estimating software and a part of Foundation Software's business portfolio, was recently featured in Voyage Phoenix, a leading regional publication that showcases innovative businesses and the individuals driving their impact.

During the conversation, Wheaton shared his career journey at McCormick, from his early days in sales to his current role as president. He detailed the lessons he gained - including the importance of building professional relationships - and provided some insights into the commercial world.

Wheaton also reflected on the growth and long-standing reputation of McCormick, which, for more than 40 years now, has been a trusted name in the estimating industry.

The company's platform focuses on simplifying the complexities of estimating, with tools like cloud accessibility, advanced reporting and change orders management built to support the way MEP estimators work.

"Ultimately, my goal is to make every MEP estimator's life a bit easier," Wheaton said in the interview.

Wheaton also emphasized the company's strong culture and customer relationships as key drivers of its long-term success.

"As we've grown, maintaining a supportive culture and strong partnerships with our customers has always remained a priority," he said.

To read the full interview, visit Voyage Phoenix.

About McCormick Systems

McCormick Systems, a Foundation Software company, is the provider of the leading takeoff & estimating software, McCormick, an all-in-one bidding solution for the electrical, plumbing and mechanical and trades. For information, call (800) 444-4890 or email msi@mccormicksys.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com

(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com

(800) 811 5926 x 4823

SOURCE: McCormick Systems

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/mccormick-president-reflects-on-career-and-companys-growth-in-voy-1149271