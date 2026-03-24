Hardware-enabled SaaS company AoFrio (NZX: AOF) is strengthening its ability to partner with global customers at a strategic level, with the relocation of Chief Revenue Officer James Rice from New Zealand to Atlanta, Georgia. The move underscores the company's commitment to expanding in the US.

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James Rice, Chief Revenue Officer at AoFrio.

AoFrio CEO Greg Balla says the move is a strategic step that aligns with the company's near-term growth priorities.

"There's never been a better time to position James closer to our key markets and customers. Last year we launched our iQ SaaS platform and the cellular SCS 800 controller, two products that allow AoFrio to compete strongly in the US and European Cold Drink Equipment markets. James's focus will be on deepening relationships with early adopters of these solutions and driving commercial partnerships across the region," says Balla.

AoFrio designs and manufactures energy-efficient IoT hardware and software solutions for commercial refrigeration, with a strong business connecting bottle coolers for leading beverage brands and bottlers. With an established global customer base and a leading share of the Latin American market, the company is now focused on growing its footprint in North America.

Rice, who joined AoFrio's executive team in 2024, says Atlanta is an ideal hub for reaching US and Latin American customers. Key customers headquartered in the US and Latin America include Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and several leading refrigeration manufacturers (OEMs).

Says Rice: "I'll be able to spend more time with our regional teams in their respective markets, understand customer needs first-hand, and work directly with bottlers, beverage brands and OEMs to ensure we're delivering high-value, scalable outcomes."

"We're seeing growing interest in always-connected cellular solutions. Beverage bottlers are increasingly asking what additional value they can unlock by having real-time, comprehensive data on their cooler fleets. The benefits are significant, from sustainability gains to enhanced commercial performance, and more proactive service and maintenance."

He adds that AoFrio's integrated offer is a key differentiator in global markets.

"What makes us unique is that we can provide both the hardware and the software, along with strong in-country support, to help beverage companies track, monitor, and optimize their fleets. That combination is rare in our industry and gives customers confidence in long-term performance and partnership."

AoFrio estimates it currently holds around 85% of the Latin American CDE IoT market, supported by in-market teams in Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia and Guatemala. In 2025, the company opened a new innovation centre in Querétaro, Mexico, strengthening product development, customer support, and manufacturing integration.

While beverage coolers remain the core focus, AoFrio is actively exploring opportunities to apply its IoT technology in adjacent sectors, such as food retail. The company has commenced trials of its refrigeration monitoring solution with supermarket and ice cream customers in Chile and Argentina.

Balla says "Our strategy is to protect and grow our core beverage-cooler business, expand into adjacent markets, and continue our shift toward a stronger SaaS-led model. James's relocation is an important step in advancing that strategy."

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Contacts:

AoFrio

Sally Rooney, Corporate Communications Manager.

sally.rooney@aofrio.com, +6421574766