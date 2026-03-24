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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 19:36 Uhr
75 Leser
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JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28 February 2026 was as follows:

Company Name

Date

NAV per Ordinary Share

JZ Capital Partners Limited

28 February 2026

$ 4.07

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 28 February 2026 is $4.07 per share (31 January 2026: $4.02 per share), the increase in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 7 cents per share offset by fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 28 February 2026:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 158,904

Cash at bank and treasuries 85,881

Other receivables and prepayments 1,363

Total Assets 246,148

Liabilities

Other liabilities 575

Total liabilities 575

Net Asset Value 245,573

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.07

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.