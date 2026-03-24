JZ Capital Partners Limited - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 28 February 2026 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 28 February 2026 $ 4.07

The Company's annual results are currently being audited and the above NAV is therefore subject to change.

JZCP's NAV as at 28 February 2026 is $4.07 per share (31 January 2026: $4.02 per share), the increase in NAV of 5 cents per share is due to net investment gains of 7 cents per share offset by fx losses of (1) cent per share and expenses of (1) cent per share.

Below is a summary of the Company's unaudited assets and liabilities at 28 February 2026:

US$'000

Assets

Private investments 158,904

Cash at bank and treasuries 85,881

Other receivables and prepayments 1,363

Total Assets 246,148

Liabilities

Other liabilities 575

Total liabilities 575

Net Asset Value 245,573

Number of Ordinary shares in issue 60,320,352

Net Asset Value per Ordinary share $4.07