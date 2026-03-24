CellCore Technologies Emerges from Stealth at DEFSEC West: Canada's First Indigenous-owned Sovereign Nitrocellulose Production Facility Has a Two-Year Head Start with Infrastructure

Indigenous-owned CellCore Technologies Inc. will be the flagship facility of Des Nedhe Group Defence's new Defence Development. CellCore will provide sovereign nitrocellulose manufacturing capacity to Canada. The company has secured binding supply contracts and is already engaged in institutional research and development.

SASKATCHEWAN, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / CellCore Technologies Inc. ("CellCore"), Canada's first and only Indigenous-owned nitrocellulose manufacturer, today officially announced its emergence from stealth operations at DEFSEC West. CellCore has spent the past year quietly building a meaningful foundation behind the scenes including securing a site with infrastructure, binding supply agreements exceeding annual production capacity, and setting up institutional research and development programs. The company believes it is operationally two years ahead of any comparable initiative in the country given the infrastructure available on site in Saskatchewan. This includes road access, internal site infrastructure, rail connectivity, water supply, and electrical power.

Working in step, Des Nedhe Group Defence is also contributing its expertise and network. The Nation-owned enterprise brings critical partnerships, capital, and the capacity needed to move this project forward, delivering significant long-term economic impact.

CellCore's energetics production facility will be breaking ground by Q3, with first production targeted for late 2028. The company will produce 6,000 metric tonnes annually, making it one of the largest producers in any NATO country.

Indigenous Owned

CellCore Technologies is an Indigenous-owned company. With its foundational land and facility partnership with Nation-owned DNG Defence, Indigenous ownership and leadership are woven into the fabric of the company, from governance to land tenure to workforce strategy, creating a strong foundation for long-term growth.

As Canada's procurement policies increasingly prioritize Indigenous participation, CellCore represents the most credible and advanced Indigenous-owned defence manufacturing opportunity in the country. It is the only company of its kind.

"This focused offering comes down to execution. You need capital, capability, and the right partners in place," said Grant Oliver, Vice President, Operations, Des Nedhe Group Defence. "Working alongside CellCore helps bring the domestic capacity Canada needs, in the timeframe we need it, strengthening the defence supply chain and overall resilience."

Demand Exceeds Capacity Before Production Begins

CellCore's Saskatchewan facility is designed to produce 6,000 metric tonnes of nitrocellulose-based powders annually. These materials are critical inputs for defence energetics, including propellants for artillery, mortar systems, and small arms, as well as civilian applications in industrial manufacturing.

Demand has already outpaced that capacity. CellCore has secured supply contracts, including at least one binding agreement that collectively exceed its annual production volume. However, through the company's engineering and design, it has the ability to expand production with additional labour rather than CapEx. The company's commitments span NATO countries, reflecting both the urgency of the global supply crisis and the confidence that partners have placed in CellCore's ability to deliver.

Research & Development Programs Underway

CellCore has initialized institutional research and development programs, establishing a direct link between Canada's academic science base and its emerging sovereign energetics manufacturing capacity. Its R&D partnerships will support ongoing process innovation, product development, and the long-term technical leadership of the facility.

The R&D collaborations reflect CellCore's commitment to building not just a production facility, but an enduring platform for Canadian innovation in defence materials science.

A National Strategic Asset, Not Just a Factory.

"We have been heads-down building while others have been planning," said David Brough, CEO of CellCore Technologies. "The site is locked. The infrastructure is in. The contracts are signed. Our R&D programs are in place. What we are announcing today at DEFSEC West is not a vision. It is a company that already has a two-year head start on infrastructure, and we are just getting started. Canada deserves a sovereign solution for critical defence materials, and we are building what we believe will become a National Strategic Asset for our country."



CellCore plans to open its nitrocellulose business by 2028 and expand into other energetics-based businesses to serve Canadian and NATO ally defence manufacturing needs.

Key Facts at a Glance

Company: CellCore Technologies Inc. - Indigenous-owned energetics manufacturer

Location: Saskatchewan

Initial Production capacity: 6,000 metric tonnes of nitrocellulose-based powders annually

Contracts: Supply agreements and LOIs - including a binding agreement exceeding initial annual production capacity

Customers: NATO-allies; defence and civilian industrial applications

R&D: Institutional programs and partnerships underway

Land partner: DNG Defence, an English River First Nation enterprise

Groundbreaking: Q3, 2026

First production: late 2028

Workforce: Skilled technical workers in Saskatchewan, Canadian Veterans Program + Indigenous Scholarship Programs (launching Q4 2027)

About CellCore Technologies

CellCore Technologies Inc. is an Indigenous-owned energetics manufacturing company focused on the production of nitrocellulose-based powders. Incorporated in July 2025 with its primary manufacturing facility in Saskatchewan, CellCore utilizes modern, closed-loop technology to deliver sovereign, environmentally responsible supply solutions for Canada and its NATO allies.

About DNG Defence

Des Nedhe Group Defence (DNG Defence) is a division of Des Nedhe Group, the economic development arm of English River First Nation. DNG Defence delivers solutions across Canada's maritime, aerospace, defence, and security sectors, combining industrial capability with Indigenous ownership and leadership.

Working with government, military, and industry partners, DNG Defence advances major projects through Indigenous Participation Planning (IPP) & execution, strategic partnerships, and a national network of more than 20 companies. DNG Defence is focused on building Nation-owned industrial capacity that strengthens Canada's defence readiness while creating long-term economic opportunity for communities.

CONTACT:

Selina Eckersall

Selina@cellcoretechnologies.com

SOURCE: CellCore Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/cellcore-technologies-emerges-from-stealth-at-defsec-west-canadas-first-indig-1150998