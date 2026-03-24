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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 19:42 Uhr
40 Leser
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Public Launches Crypto Trading in IRAs

Crypto has become a mainstream asset class, but until now, everyday investors have lacked a straightforward way to incorporate it into their retirement strategies. By integrating crypto directly into its IRA infrastructure, Public is removing those barriers and enabling members to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more with potential tax benefits.

"Crypto has matured from an experimental asset class into a global asset class, but retirement investing hasn't kept pace," said Leif Abraham, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Public. "Launching crypto trading in IRA accounts on Public is a new innovation that is allowing investors to take advantage of potential tax benefits and trade more asset classes for retirement."

With this launch, Public members can now manage their crypto alongside equities and options, creating a more unified retirement portfolio. To help investors maximize their long-term wealth, Public offers a 1% match on all annual IRA contributions, as well as an uncapped 1% match on IRA transfers and 401(k) rollovers (terms apply).

To get started, open a retirement account at https://public.com/ira

About Public
Public is the AI-native investing platform. Investors use AI and a vast variety of asset classes, from stocks and bonds to crypto and options, to build portfolios for the long haul. Launched in 2019, Public has been trusted with billions in assets of affluent investors. Headquartered in New York City, it's raised over $400M from investors like Accel and Tiger Global.

Media Contact
Rachel Livingston
press@public.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2079304/pubic_logo_square_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/public-launches-crypto-trading-in-iras-302723839.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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