Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Corporation", "Canlan" or "Canlan Sports") today reported its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Overview of Year Ended December 31, 2025

Total operating revenue reached a milestone level of $100 million, increasing by $6 million or 6.4% compared to prior year;

Net earnings of $3.9 million or $0.29 per share increased by 37.9% compared to $2.8 million or $0.21 per share in 2024;

Food and beverage revenue increased by $1.1 million or 8.4% compared to 2024;

Total operating earnings of $15.7 million increased by $2.0 million or 14.3% compared to 2024; and

Two special dividend distributions were paid during the year totaling $1.00 per share.

"We are proud to report that consolidated revenue for fiscal 2025 surpassed the $100.0 million mark, a significant milestone for Canlan Sports and a reflection of our team's commitment to delivering exceptional recreational experiences in every community we serve," said Joey St-Aubin, President and CEO of Canlan Sports. "Despite ongoing cost pressures, we achieved 14% growth in operating earnings while continuing to invest in facility upgrades and maintenance that enhance the customer experience and support the long-term strength of our assets. We also made meaningful progress in our Illinois operations with the acquisition of a hockey club in Romeoville, the addition of new leadership in West Dundee, and continued improvement in our multi-sport facilities in Lake Barrington and Libertyville."

"Throughout 2025, we continued to invest in capital upgrades that improve operational efficiency and support the long-term performance of our facilities," said Ivan Wu, CFO of the Company. "These investments include the modernization of legacy equipment and technologies, as well as the expansion of our Game Deck pilot at Canlan Sports York to include amusement games alongside sports simulators, enhancing the recreational experience during tournaments and special events. In addition, the Company distributed to shareholders two special dividend declarations of $0.50 per share each during 2025."

Fourth Quarter and Annual Results





For the 3 months ended

December 31



For the year ended

December 31

(in thousands)

2025



2024



2025



2024

Ice rink & recreational facilities revenue $ 27,420

$ 26,043

$ 100,034

$ 94,035

Operating expenses

18,784



17,612



73,649



69,391





8,636



8,431



26,385



24,644

G&A expense

3,077



3,249



10,735



10,954

Operating earnings [1] $ 5,559

$ 5,182

$ 15,650

$ 13,690

Operating earnings per share $ 0.42

$ 0.39

$ 1.17

$ 1.03

Depreciation

2,050



1,964



7,958



7,558

Interest

670



672



2,581



2,424

Interest rate swaps (gain) loss

(156 )

(61 )

(18 )

712

Foreign exchange (gain) loss

1



(31 )

9



(34 ) Gain on sale of assets

(4 )

-



(4 )

(9 ) Income tax expense

689



278



1,263



239

Net earnings $ 2,309

$ 2,360

$ 3,861

$ 2,800

Net earnings per share $ 0.17

$ 0.18

$ 0.29

$ 0.21



Key Balance Sheet Figures (in thousands):

Years ended December 31

2025



2024

Assets











Cash and cash equivalents $ 14,105

$ 21,677

Property plant and equipment

94,825



97,679

Other assets

10,852



11,146

Total assets $ 119,782

$ 130,502

Liabilities and Equity







Debt $ 42,156

$ 40,995

Lease liabilities

9,274



7,478

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

13,201



14,897

Deferred revenue

14,067



14,455

Other liabilities

5,082



3,859

Total liabilities

83,780



81,684

Share capital and contributed surplus

63,652



63,652

Foreign currency translation reserve

4,054



5,794

Deficit

(31,704 )

(20,628 ) Total shareholders' equity

36,002



48,818

Total liabilities and equity $ 119,782

$ 130,502







2025 Year End Results

(year ended December 31, 2025 compared with year ended December 31, 2024)

Total operating revenue of $100.0 million increased by $6.0 million or 6.4% compared to 2024. Price and volume growth in adult and youth hockey leagues, tournament activity, soccer leagues, field rentals, and food and beverage (F&B) sales were the key factors for the increase in revenue;

Facility operating expenses of $73.6 million increased by $4.3 million or 6.1% compared to 2024 principally due to increased labour and other variable expenses to service increased business volumes. In addition, repair and maintenance (R&M) expenses were elevated to enhance dressing room facilities and ensure proper upkeep of essential equipment for maintaining air quality and optimal ice conditions;

Earnings from facility operations of $26.4 million before G&A expenses increased by $1.7 million or 7.1% compared to 2024;

After G&A expense of $10.7 million, operating earnings were $15.7 million increased by $2.0 million or 14.3% compared to 2024; and

Net earnings were $3.9 million or $0.29 per share compared to $2.8 million or $0.21 per share in the prior year.

Fourth Quarter Results

(three months ended December 31, 2025 compared with three months ended December 31, 2024)

Total operating revenue of $27.4 million increased by $1.4 million or 5.3% compared to 2024 mainly due to increased revenue from adult and youth hockey and soccer leagues, tournament registrations and F&B operations;

Facility operating expenses of $18.8 million increased by $1.2 million or 6.7% from the prior year mainly due to increased labour and other variable expenses to service increased business volumes;

After G&A expenses of $3.1 million, operating earnings of $5.6 million increased by $0.4 million or 7.3% compared to 2024; and

Net earnings for the quarter were $2.3 million or $0.17 per share compared to $2.4 million or $0.18 per share a year ago.

Dividend Policy

Canlan's Board of Directors has approved the continuation of the Corporation's quarterly dividend policy. As such, the Board declares eligible dividends totaling $0.03 per common share that will next be paid on April 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026. Canlan's Board of Directors reviews the Corporation's dividend policy on a quarterly basis. Canlan's dividend is designated as an "eligible" dividend under the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial legislation. Under this legislation, individuals resident in Canada may be entitled to enhanced dividend tax credits, which reduce income tax otherwise payable.

Filings

Canlan's financial statements and Management's Discussion & Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 will be available via SEDARplus before March 31, 2026 and through the Company's website, www.canlansports.com.

About Canlan

Canlan Sports is the North American leader in the operations and ownership of multi-purpose recreation and entertainment facilities. We are amongst the largest private sector owners and operators of recreation facilities in North America and currently own and/or lease 15 facilities in Canada and the United States with 47 ice surfaces, as well as 10 indoor soccer fields, and 18 hard court surfaces. To learn more about Canlan please visit www.canlansports.com.

Canlan Ice Sports Corp. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ICE."

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

This News Release may contain information that constitutes "forward-looking" information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information in this press release includes, but is not limited to, anticipated benefits of capital expenditures (including energy efficiencies and enhanced customer experiences) and expectations of business growth. Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses, beliefs and opinions of management made in light of its experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable at the date that such information is disclosed. Forward-looking information is subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Canlan to control or predict, that may cause Canlan's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information provided herein include those factors identified in Canlan's public disclosure file available at www.sedarplus.ca and, in particular, the risk factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's MD&A available for review on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information herein is made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law.

[1] Operating earnings is defined as earnings after general and administrative expenses and before interest, depreciation, foreign currency exchange, gain on assets sold and income tax. However, operating earnings is not a term that has specific meaning in accordance with IFRS, and may be calculated differently by other companies. Canlan reconciles operating earnings to its net earnings.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289740

Source: Canlan Ice Sports Corp.