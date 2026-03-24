SOFTwarfare, LLC: SOFTwarfare Brings Zero Trust Identity and Continuous Authentication to RSAC 2026 to Secure the Digital Frontier

American-owned cybersecurity leader demonstrates proprietary continuous verification and automated threat isolation to defeat modern MFA bypass.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / SOFTwarfare, the leader in AI-driven continuous authentication and identity threat response, today announced its strategic showcase at the 2026 RSA Conference (RSAC). Addressing the escalating risks of session hijacking and multi-factor authentication (MFA) bypass - amplified by the rise of agentic AI and advanced Phishing-as-a-Service platforms - the company is highlighting its Zero Trust Identity platform. The solution is purpose-built to secure every identity classification across the modern enterprise: human, agentic, machine, and Operational Technology (OT/ICS).

Legacy, point-in-time MFA is fundamentally failing to protect the digital perimeter, treating authentication as a static, binary checkbox. To fulfill its mission of neutralizing global cyber threats, SOFTwarfare's Zero Trust Identity platform enforces true continuous authentication. The platform's dynamic Risk Engine calculates trust on the fly by continuously monitoring contextual signals - such as device hygiene, geolocation anomalies, and behavioral cadence - for the full duration of a session.

If anomalous activity is detected mid-session, the proprietary iDXDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response) module instantly isolates the threat. For human users, the platform automatically requests dynamic step-up verification via BioThenticate. When higher identity confidence is required, the platform stacks multiple biological markers - including facial recognition, fingerprint, voice analysis, and liveness detection - to definitively prove the human behind the device. Simultaneously, for machine and agentic identities, the platform leverages PangaeAPI to enforce cryptographic device validation, instantly revoking compromised tokens and severing unauthorized API connections without human intervention. This delivers a truly resilient infrastructure and proactive threat mitigation.

"Our veteran cybersecurity leadership and mission-driven engineering team recognized early on that static trust is a lethal assumption in today's threat landscape," said Wyatt Cobb, CEO of SOFTwarfare. "Securing the digital frontier requires more than a login gate. By neutralizing session hijacking through continuous, session-long verification, our platform democratizes enterprise security and empowers organizations to adopt a truly proactive defense posture".

"The productivity gains of autonomous AI agents and complex machine identities have expanded the enterprise attack surface exponentially," added Michael Garner, CTO of SOFTwarfare. "Our AI-driven scalable security architecture doesn't just verify an identity once; it validates trust at every single interaction. This proprietary autonomous defense capability is a fundamental breakthrough, allowing us to seamlessly identify and neutralize identity-centric threats mid-session without adding friction to the end-user experience".

For a live demonstration of Zero Trust Identity and to see how continuous authentication automates threat response across both air-gapped and enterprise environments, RSAC attendees are encouraged to visit SOFTwarfare at Booth S-3138. For those unable to meet with the team at RSAC, online demos can be scheduled via their website.

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SOFTwarfare Media Contact:

John Devins

media@SOFTwarfare.com

(202) 854-9268

SOFTwarfare, LLC

SOURCE: SOFTwarfare, LLC

SOFTwarfare | Zero Trust Identity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/softwarfare-brings-zero-trust-identity-and-continuous-authenticat-1151212