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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 20:36 Uhr
202 Leser
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Consumer Genius Inc.: Consumer Genius Accelerates Growth in North American Insurance and Auto Lending Sectors, Plans Entry into Home Services and Solar Markets

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Genius Inc. (CGI), a North American performance marketing and lead generation company, today announced continued expansion across its core financial services verticals, including life insurance and Canadian auto lending, alongside plans to enter the home services and solar sectors.

Continued Growth in Life Insurance

CGI has strengthened its presence in the life insurance sector by delivering qualified leads to brokers and insurance firms across North America. Using advanced digital acquisition strategies and optimized marketing funnels, the company helps insurance partners scale customer acquisition while maintaining compliance and efficiency.

"Our continued expansion in life insurance demonstrates the strength of our performance marketing infrastructure and our ability to deliver measurable ROI in regulated industries," said Paul Hadzoglou, President of Consumer Genius Inc. "We've built a scalable process that connects consumers seeking financial protection with trusted advisors who can serve them effectively."

Expanding in Canadian Auto Lending

Through its subsidiary, LendingArch Financial Canada Inc., CGI is also expanding in the Canadian auto loan sector, providing financing leads to car dealerships nationwide.

LendingArch Financial supports dealerships seeking to increase financing approvals and showroom traffic through digitally sourced prospects. Its acquisition systems help dealerships improve sales efficiency while reaching underserved and near-prime borrowers.

"The Canadian automotive financing landscape continues to evolve, and dealerships require consistent, data-driven lead flow to remain competitive," added Hadzoglou. "Our focus is on delivering scalable growth solutions that help our partners close more deals."

Expansion into Home Services and Solar

Building on its success in financial services, CGI is preparing to enter the home services and solar markets that are experiencing strong growth driven by consumer demand for energy efficiency and home improvement solutions.

"Our long-term vision is to become a diversified North American leader in performance-based customer acquisition across high-demand consumer sectors," said Hadzoglou.

About Consumer Genius Inc.

Consumer Genius Inc. is a North American performance marketing and lead generation company specializing in financial services and consumer markets. Through advanced digital marketing strategies and proprietary acquisition systems, CGI connects businesses with high-intent consumers, driving scalable growth and measurable ROI. The company owns brands including Loanz.com, LendingArch, Canadian Life Rates, and Autofinance.ca.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2934672/Consumer_Genius_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/consumer-genius-accelerates-growth-in-north-american-insurance-and-auto-lending-sectors-plans-entry-into-home-services-and-solar-markets-302723917.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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