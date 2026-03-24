Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - (TSX: BAAA) (TSX: BAAA.U) (TSX: BBBB) (TSX: BBBB.U) (TSX: KNGC) (TSX: KNGU) (TSX: KNGX) - Brompton Funds announces distributions payable on April 15, 2026 to unitholders of record on March 31, 2026 for each of the following exchange-traded funds ("ETFs"):



Ticker Amount Per Unit Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF BAAA Cdn$0.08500 BAAA.U US$0.08500 Brompton Wellington Square Investment Grade CLO ETF BBBB Cdn$0.10800 BBBB.U US$0.10800 Brompton Canadian Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGC Cdn$0.05495 Brompton U.S. Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGU Cdn$0.06657 Brompton International Cash Flow Kings ETF KNGX Cdn$0.02081

About Brompton Funds

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this document and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the ETFs, to the future outlook of the ETFs and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the ETFs. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289737

Source: Brompton Funds Limited