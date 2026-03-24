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PR Newswire
24.03.2026 20:54 Uhr
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REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED TO ENTREPRENEUR'S FASTEST-GROWING INTERNATIONAL FRANCHISES LIST

More importantly, this prestigious ranking recognizes brands that are not only expanding globally, but doing so with sustainable systems and strong franchisee support.

"This recognition reflects what our global ONE Family already knows - that we're building something so special, it resonates across borders," said Kuba Jewgieniew, Founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group International. "Our growth internationally isn't accidental. It's the result of a bold, modern model and a brand that empowers entrepreneurs everywhere to think bigger."

GLOBAL GROWTH DRIVEN BY A MODERN MODEL

With more than 20,000 real estate professionals and 450+ locations across nearly 30 countries and territories, Realty ONE Group continues to expand its footprint while maintaining consistency in brand experience and operational excellence.

Realty ONE Group's international expansion has been fueled by its unique combination of the 6C's:

  • A bold, lifestyle-driven brand identity
  • COACHING - Comprehensive coaching and support systems
  • CONNECT - Proprietary technology, including its zONE platform
  • COOLTURE - A people-first COOLTURE that translates across culture
  • COMMISSION - A proven franchise model built for scalability
  • CARE - Whether it's clients, teammates, or partners, we lead with respect, compassion and kindness.
  • COMMUNITY - We support the communities we serve and the people around us

This latest recognition adds to Realty ONE Group's continued momentum, as the brand consistently earns top rankings for growth, innovation, and franchise performance. Because at Realty ONE Group, growth isn't just about numbers -it's about creating opportunity.

For more information, please visit https://www.realtyonegroup.com/ or https://www.newsweek.com/.

About Realty ONE GroupInternational
Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe - ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, ZONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941453/Realty_ONE_Group__named_a_Fastest_Growing_International_Franchise.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/realty-one-group-named-to-entrepreneurs-fastest-growing-international-franchises-list-302723939.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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