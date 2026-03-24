Everest Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: EG) will hold its first quarter 2026 earnings conference call on Thursday, April 30, 2026, beginning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Dial in details can be obtained by completing the registration form available at: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10205963/1031fc6ba9d

The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.investors.everestglobal.comwhere a replay of the call will also be available.

Everest will release financial results on April 29, 2026 after the NYSE market close. At that time, Everest's earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.investors.everestglobal.com

About Everest

Everest is a global underwriting leader providing best-in-class property, casualty, and specialty reinsurance and insurance solutions that address customers' most pressing challenges. Known for a 50-year track record of disciplined underwriting, capital and risk management, Everest, through its global operating affiliates, is committed to underwriting opportunity for colleagues, customers, shareholders, and communities worldwide.

Everest common stock (NYSE: EG) is a component of the S&P 500 index.

Additional information about Everest, our people, and our products can be found on our website at www.everestglobal.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260324163028/en/

Contacts:

Media: Dawn Lauer

Chief Communications Officer

908.300.7670

Investors: Matt Rohrmann

Head of Investor Relations

908.604.7343