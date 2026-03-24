Google Review Removal Service Experts RemoveReview Expand

RemoveReview expands Google Review Removal Service to meet growing demand.
LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / RemoveReview has announced the expansion of its Google Review RemovalService, increasing operational capacity and introducing a more structured service offering for businesses managing reviews on Google.
The expanded Google Review Removal Service forms part of RemoveReview's broader development of review removal services and introduces a more defined structure for handling Google review removal requests.
As part of this expansion, RemoveReview has introduced:
Dedicated case management for Google review removal requests
Platform-specific workflows aligned to Google's published policies
Standardized documentation and submission procedures
Internal systems for tracking review removal case progress
Expanded support for small businesses, multi-location organisations, and enterprise teams
The expansion reflects continued demand for structured support in managing reviews on Google, particularly within local search and business listing environments.
According to company data, RemoveReview has supported the removal of over 10,000 Google reviews as part of its review removal activities.
"Our focus with this expansion is to provide a more consistent and scalable approach to Google review removal," said Jonny Rose, Founder at RemoveReview. "We've formalised our processes to better support businesses managing review removal requests on Google."
Over the past fifteen years, RemoveReview has supported clients with review removal across major platforms, including:
Glassdoor Review Removal
Yelp Review Removal
Trustpilot Review Removal
Facebook Review Removal
The Google Review Removal Service is now available as a defined offering within RemoveReview's broader review removal services portfolio.
About RemoveReview
RemoveReview provides review removal support services for businesses across major online platforms, including Google, Glassdoor, Yelp, Trustpilot, and Facebook. The company supports organisations in the United Kingdom, United States, and other English-speaking markets, with services focused on managing review removal requests in line with publicly available platform policies.
Media Contact
Organization: RemoveReview
Contact Person Name: Jonny Rose
Website: https://removereview.co/
Email: info@removereview.co
Address: Kings Parade
Address 2: Lower Coombe St
City: London, CR0 1AA
Country: United Kingdom
SOURCE: RemoveReview
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/google-review-removal-service-experts-removereview-expand-1151395