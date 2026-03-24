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WKN: A14Y6F | ISIN: US02079K3059 | Ticker-Symbol: ABEA
Tradegate
24.03.26 | 21:34
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252,10252,4521:35
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ACCESS Newswire
24.03.2026 21:26 Uhr
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Google Review Removal Service Experts RemoveReview Expand

RemoveReview expands Google Review Removal Service to meet growing demand.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / RemoveReview has announced the expansion of its Google Review RemovalService, increasing operational capacity and introducing a more structured service offering for businesses managing reviews on Google.

The expanded Google Review Removal Service forms part of RemoveReview's broader development of review removal services and introduces a more defined structure for handling Google review removal requests.

As part of this expansion, RemoveReview has introduced:

  • Dedicated case management for Google review removal requests

  • Platform-specific workflows aligned to Google's published policies

  • Standardized documentation and submission procedures

  • Internal systems for tracking review removal case progress

  • Expanded support for small businesses, multi-location organisations, and enterprise teams

The expansion reflects continued demand for structured support in managing reviews on Google, particularly within local search and business listing environments.

According to company data, RemoveReview has supported the removal of over 10,000 Google reviews as part of its review removal activities.

"Our focus with this expansion is to provide a more consistent and scalable approach to Google review removal," said Jonny Rose, Founder at RemoveReview. "We've formalised our processes to better support businesses managing review removal requests on Google."

Over the past fifteen years, RemoveReview has supported clients with review removal across major platforms, including:

  • Glassdoor Review Removal

  • Yelp Review Removal

  • Trustpilot Review Removal

  • Facebook Review Removal

The Google Review Removal Service is now available as a defined offering within RemoveReview's broader review removal services portfolio.

About RemoveReview

RemoveReview provides review removal support services for businesses across major online platforms, including Google, Glassdoor, Yelp, Trustpilot, and Facebook. The company supports organisations in the United Kingdom, United States, and other English-speaking markets, with services focused on managing review removal requests in line with publicly available platform policies.

Media Contact

Organization: RemoveReview
Contact Person Name: Jonny Rose
Website: https://removereview.co/
Email: info@removereview.co
Address: Kings Parade
Address 2: Lower Coombe St
City: London, CR0 1AA
Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: RemoveReview



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/google-review-removal-service-experts-removereview-expand-1151395

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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