Google Review Removal Service Experts RemoveReview Expand

RemoveReview expands Google Review Removal Service to meet growing demand.

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / RemoveReview has announced the expansion of its Google Review RemovalService, increasing operational capacity and introducing a more structured service offering for businesses managing reviews on Google.

The expanded Google Review Removal Service forms part of RemoveReview's broader development of review removal services and introduces a more defined structure for handling Google review removal requests.

As part of this expansion, RemoveReview has introduced:

Dedicated case management for Google review removal requests

Platform-specific workflows aligned to Google's published policies

Standardized documentation and submission procedures

Internal systems for tracking review removal case progress

Expanded support for small businesses, multi-location organisations, and enterprise teams

The expansion reflects continued demand for structured support in managing reviews on Google, particularly within local search and business listing environments.

According to company data, RemoveReview has supported the removal of over 10,000 Google reviews as part of its review removal activities.

"Our focus with this expansion is to provide a more consistent and scalable approach to Google review removal," said Jonny Rose, Founder at RemoveReview. "We've formalised our processes to better support businesses managing review removal requests on Google."

Over the past fifteen years, RemoveReview has supported clients with review removal across major platforms, including:

Glassdoor Review Removal

Yelp Review Removal

Trustpilot Review Removal

Facebook Review Removal

The Google Review Removal Service is now available as a defined offering within RemoveReview's broader review removal services portfolio.

About RemoveReview

RemoveReview provides review removal support services for businesses across major online platforms, including Google, Glassdoor, Yelp, Trustpilot, and Facebook. The company supports organisations in the United Kingdom, United States, and other English-speaking markets, with services focused on managing review removal requests in line with publicly available platform policies.

Media Contact

Organization: RemoveReview

Contact Person Name: Jonny Rose

Website: https://removereview.co/

Email: info@removereview.co

Address: Kings Parade

Address 2: Lower Coombe St

City: London, CR0 1AA

Country: United Kingdom

SOURCE: RemoveReview

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/google-review-removal-service-experts-removereview-expand-1151395