Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.: Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Revised Details for Q4 and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

TSX and OTC: MPVD

TORONTO and NEW YORK, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province" or the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) and (OTC: MPVD) announces revised details for its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings release and conference call. The delay in the issuance of fourth quarter and year-end 2025 results is due to the financial audit process not being completed by the planned date.

Revised Earnings Release and Conference Call Details

Prior to the conference call, the Company will release Q4 and full-year 2025 financial results on March 31, 2026 after-market, in line with its statutory reporting deadline. The Company will now host its fourth quarter and full-year 2025 conference call on 01 April, 2026 at 11:00am ET.

Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Title: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc Q4 2025 and Full-Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Conference ID: 34420

Date of call: 04/01/2026

Time of call: 11:00 Eastern Time

Expected Duration: 60 minutes

Webcast Link:

https://app.webinar.net/wqvjeyWlN8L

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (+1) 888-699-1199

Participant International Dial-In Number: (+1) 416-945-7677

A replay of the webcast and audio call will be available on the Company's website.

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province is a 49% participant with De Beers in the Gahcho Kué Mine (the "GK Mine") located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The GK Mine joint venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 96,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the GK Mine that include an indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites.

For further information on Mountain Province Diamonds and to receive news releases by email, visit the Company's website at www.mountainprovince.com.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the negotiating stances taking by the parties regarding the IKE Notices and the risk that discussions with De Beers do not prove successful, the risk that De Beers commences enforcement under the JVA and accelerates other amounts due to it; the risk that proceeds of diamond sells being less than anticipated, the risk that De Beers issues an event of default notice under the JVA (rather than an IKE) in respect of future cash call arrears; risks relating to the supply of, and demand for, diamonds, fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR+, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: Jonathan Comerford, President and CEO, E-mail: info@mountainprovince.com

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