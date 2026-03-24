Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Leading automotive industry associations today called on British Columbia to repeal the provincial ZEV mandate and align with the federal government's recently announced commitment to reduce emissions through stringent standards as opposed to mandating specific technologies (zero emission vehicles).

Prime Minister Carney confirmed on February 5, 2026, that the federal ZEV mandate, known as the Electric Vehicle Availability Standard, will be repealed.

British Columbia acknowledged the importance of alignment with the federal government, noting there "should be one clear, harmonized sales target" for Canada. Now is the time for the province to follow through on that commitment and support a unified national approach to electrification which will provide broader vehicle choice to British Columbians - and all Canadians - while reducing unnecessary compliance costs and improving the competitiveness of the auto industry.

The situation demands immediate action. Given the growing economic headwinds and affordability challenges facing British Columbians and Canadians, consumers are looking for vehicles that not only meet their needs but more importantly their budgets. Unique, and now redundant, regulations specific to British Columbia undermine both of those objectives while also undermining the competitiveness of the auto sector and dealership network by imposing fragmented and unachievable requirements on industry.

"Canada is navigating a trade rupture, with consumers facing uncertainty and growing affordability pressures. Ending province-specific EV mandates in favour of one national approach to greenhouse gases is the right path forward," stated Tim Reuss, President & CEO of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association. "Premier Eby is creating an interprovincial trade barrier and an affordability cliff for consumers by clinging to this outdated policy."

"The provincial economy is stuck in low gear, worsening affordability challenges facing British Columbians," said Brian Kingston, President & CEO of the Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association. "Punitive regulations like the ZEV mandate limit consumer choice, drive up prices, reduce investment and job creation, and deliver limited environmental benefits."

"Not that long ago the Prime Minister and all Canadian Premiers gathered in the face of an ongoing and serious economic threat from the United States and agreed that they should be doing anything and everything possible to eliminate redundant and duplicative regulations across provincial borders that only increase cost and complexity for Canadian businesses - large and small," said David Adams, President & CEO of Global Automakers of Canada.

British Columbia's ZEV mandate no longer serves a purpose in a changed world in which stringent, national GHG regulations will do more to both reduce emissions AND drive similar levels of electrification but without redundant bureaucracy and cost of a standalone system in British Columbia. We urge the government to stand down the ZEV mandate, as committed.

- 30 -





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8608/289739_3c43287d24200943_001full.jpg

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) - cada.ca

The Canadian Vehicle Manufacturers' Association (CVMA) - cvma.ca

The Global Automakers of Canada (GAC) - globalautomakers.ca

For more information, please contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289739

Source: Canadian Auto Dealers Association