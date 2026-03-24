Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: WDO) (OTCQX: WDOFF) ("Wesdome" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tyler Mitchelson as its full-time Chief Operating Officer ("COO"), following his appointment as interim COO as announced on January 20, 2026.

"Following a comprehensive recruitment process, we are delighted to officially welcome Tyler to Wesdome's executive leadership team," said Anthea Bath, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Tyler brings a proven track record in mining operations, combining rigorous operational discipline with a truly collaborative leadership style that will be a great asset to our operations. His relentless focus on driving operational excellence through enhanced systems and processes positions us for sustainable, resilient growth and accelerated success. We're already seeing tangible results during his interim period - a strong indicator of the positive impact Tyler will have on Wesdome."

Mr. Mitchelson previously served as Senior Vice President, Copper Growth at Teck Resources Limited from 2022 to 2025 where he led the development of a world-class portfolio of copper and zinc growth projects. Prior to Teck, Mr. Mitchelson held key roles at several mining companies, including Chief Executive Officer of Metallurgical Coal and Group Head of Integration / Business Planning at Anglo American and President and Chief Executive Officer at Royal Nickel Corporation. He also held senior positions at Vale Inco Limited and Inco Limited. Mr. Mitchelson graduated from the University of Manitoba with a Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) and obtained his Chartered Accountant designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Manitoba.

About Wesdome

Wesdome is a Canadian-focused gold producer with two high-grade underground assets, Eagle River in Northern Ontario and Kiena in Val-d'Or, Québec. The Company's primary goal is to responsibly leverage its operating platform and high-quality brownfield and greenfield exploration pipeline to build a value-driven mid-tier gold producer.

For more information:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289721

Source: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd.