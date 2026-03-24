EQS-News: 45Drives / Key word(s): Manufacturing

45Drives Announces Strategic Partnership With Lime Technology to Integrate Unraid OS Into Its 45HomeLab Division Platform



24.03.2026 / 22:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The Integration Expands Operating System Support While Reinforcing Long-term Ownership, Flexibility, and Builder-driven Infrastructure SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA and SAN DIEGO, CA - March 24, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - 45Drives , leaders in big, strong, fast open source storage solutions from homelab to enterprise, today announced a strategic partnership with Lime Technology, Inc., the makers of Unraid OS . Through this partnership, 45Drives and Lime Technology will soon introduce the 45HomeLab >< Unraid Signature Series, a new line of servers purpose-built for self-hosters and homelab enthusiasts, launching in Spring 2026. These systems are jointly engineered by the 45HomeLab and Lime Technology teams, with hardware components carefully selected, built, validated, and tested to ensure tight integration with Unraid OS. An Unraid Lifetime license will come pre-installed on all systems, directly from 45HomeLab manufacturing facilities located in the United States and Canada. The partnership brings together two visionary companies with more than two decades of experience designing infrastructure that prioritizes durability, flexibility, and user control. Both organizations share a belief that storage and compute platforms should remain open and adaptable over time, supporting growth and change without vendor lock-in. "This strategic partnership reflects how we think about infrastructure across all 45Drives divisions," said Dr. Doug Milburn, President of 45Drives. "We design systems to be owned, expanded, and adapted over many years. The open-source Linux based foundation of Unraid OS aligns closely with that philosophy. We have followed and respected the work of Lime Technology, Inc. for many years, and our teams share a deep appreciation for the community they have built. Tightly integrating it into 45Drives platforms gives customers a trusted, validated path to build and grow their systems without sacrificing control or long-term flexibility." "Unraid was created to give people long-term freedom over their hardware and their data," said Tiffany Jones, CEO of Lime Technology. "That philosophy aligns closely with how 45Drives approaches infrastructure. Together, we're giving builders and professionals a validated platform that can evolve with their needs instead of being replaced as requirements change." Phase One: Launching the Partnership Through 45HomeLab The 45HomeLab >< Unraid Signature Series of server platforms marks the first stage of the strategic partnership between 45Drives and Lime Technology, Inc., establishing a validated and fully supported hardware foundation for Unraid users. 45HomeLab delivers premium, North American-manufactured homelab systems built on the enterprise heritage of 45Drives' Enterprise division. These systems carry forward the same architectural philosophy, direct-wired design, and long-term serviceability standards used in enterprise deployments, tailored for advanced home users and technical enthusiasts. Both 45HomeLab and Unraid have built a strong and highly engaged community within the homelab space and have established themselves as respected brands among technical users. By starting with 45HomeLab, both organizations are aligning with a highly engaged technical community that values performance, flexibility, and ownership. This initial phase allows the companies to deliver tightly integrated, validated systems while gathering real-world feedback that will inform future expansion into professional and creative markets. Shared Values and Builder Culture Both 45Drives and Lime Technology are rooted in builder culture, serving hands-on users who value performance, transparency, and control. Drive expansion, new workloads, and changing use cases are expected - not treated as edge cases. Hardware designed to last pairs naturally with software built to evolve on the same system for years. Unraid OS was created in 2005 to solve real-world storage challenges and has grown into one of the most flexible and approachable NAS operating systems available. Developed by Lime Technology, Inc., a family-owned and operated company headquartered in San Diego, Unraid enables users to combine storage devices of varying sizes and types while maintaining full control over data, applications, and virtualized workloads. Discover more about the partnership and be the first to know when pre-orders go live by signing up here: https://unraid.net/blog/45homelabxunraid About 45Drives

45Drives designs and manufactures open, high-performance storage and server solutions for builders, businesses, and institutions worldwide. With a focus on transparency, open-source principles, and long-term ownership, 45Drives delivers infrastructure that scales, adapts, and endures. About Lime Technology, Inc.

Founded in 2005, Lime Technology, Inc. is the creator of Unraid OS, the most flexible and easy-to-use NAS operating system on the market. Family-owned and operated, Lime Technology is dedicated to empowering users to build the servers they want using the hardware they have. Unraid OS is developed in San Diego, California and supported by a global community of users and contributors. Contact:

Jonathan Phillips

45Drives@PhillComm.global View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: 45Drives





24.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News