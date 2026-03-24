Energy Enhancement System: Federal Judges Order Jason Shurka to Pay Over $54,000 in Legal Fees as His "Lack of Legal Understanding" Defense is Entered in Court

EESystem secures major federal court victories in Florida and Nevada, as Shurka's own defense team argues his legal maneuver was a doomed "foregone conclusion" and his "ecclesiastic" shell game unravels.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / In a pair of decisive legal victories for the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem), federal judges in both Florida and Nevada have officially ordered Jason Shurka to pay a combined total of $54,034.05 in attorneys' fees. These rulings stem from ongoing intellectual property and breach of contract litigation between EESystem and Shurka regarding his "Light System" (TLS) network.

When Shurka attempted to remove active state lawsuits to federal courts across the country, the maneuvers resulted in federal judges remanding the cases and penalizing Shurka. He was ordered to pay $46,526.55 in Florida and another $7,507.50 in Nevada, with the Nevada court explicitly ruling that his removal "lacked an objectively reasonable basis".

The Incompetence Defense and "Foregone Conclusion" In an attempt to reduce the fees owed, the public narrative of Shurka as a highly capable CEO was replaced in federal court by his own legal team's plea of ignorance.

In Florida, his defense counsel from Greenberg Traurig formally pleaded for leniency due to Shurka's "inexperience in the law," citing his "lack of a grasp of federal removal procedures" and "lacking legal understanding". They argued his improper removal across state lines was simply an "honest mistake by a pro se litigant navigating complex federal statutes without legal training". Furthermore, to justify a reduction in the fees he owed, Shurka's defense team explicitly argued that the defeat of his own legal maneuver was a "foregone conclusion".

However, public court records reveal this defense contrasts sharply with his documented litigation history. Docket histories show Shurka has been actively involved in complex lawsuits-including corporate disputes and family litigation alongside Manny and Nancy Shurka-dating back to at least 2008 in New York.

The Corporate Shell Game: From "Ecclesiastic" Shields to Wyoming LLCs Shurka's tactical unraveling in federal court perfectly mirrors the collapse of his broader corporate shell game. In active litigation, the operation is identified as "Light System Inc., a private ecclesiastic faith-based organization" incorporated in Connecticut. However, the operation recently shifted its public-facing website and user agreements to a new entity: Limitless Light Technologies LLC, registered in Wyoming.

This shape-shifting from an "ecclesiastic" shield to a Wyoming LLC reveals a calculated strategy to evade accountability. Under this new Wyoming entity, the Terms & Conditions explicitly state that simply "browsing its content, creating an account, or making a purchase" legally binds a user to its rules. This indicates that casual viewers who simply signed up to watch a video on his streaming platform, Unifyd.tv, or individuals who participated in his events, were subjected to these contractual terms.

Simultaneously, while Shurka's Private Membership Agreements contain massive $100,000,000 financial penalties for his own followers, his new Wyoming LLC legally caps its own liability to a mere $100 and explicitly states: "The Company makes no medical claims regarding the technology in any capacity whatsoever."

This shift from an "ecclesiastic" shield in Connecticut to an LLC in Wyoming allows the operation to enforce draconian Terms & Conditions on Unifyd.tv subscribers while capping its own liability at $100. Yet, when caught improperly removing cases to federal court to evade accountability, Shurka's lawyers pleaded that he lacks legal understanding. Ultimately, the federal courts reviewed the facts and penalized his maneuvers, demonstrating that one cannot play a sophisticated corporate shell game while simultaneously claiming to be a naive, unknowledgeable victim.

With multiple United States District Courts officially ruling against Shurka, EESystem stands vindicated and continues to focus on transparency and the advancement of quantum wellness.

About EESystem:

Invented by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) integrates bio-active energy fields, including scalar waves, to promote cellular regeneration, immune function, and overall wellness. With over 700 centers globally, EESystem has spent 50 years dedicated to genuine healing, transparency, and the advancement of quantum wellness.

Media Contact:

Public Relations Department

Energy Enhancement System (EESystem)

Phone: +1 702-213-7435

Email: Support@eesystem.com

Website: www.eesystem.com

SOURCE: Energy Enhancement System

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/federal-judges-order-jason-shurka-to-pay-over-54-000-in-legal-fees-as-1151424