EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE ALLIANCE: EHA Launches New Platform to Unlock Healthcare Business Opportunities Across Europe

MILAN, IT / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / EHA - European Healthcare Alliance today announces the launch of its digital platform, www.eha-network.com, a new hub designed to connect companies and consultants across the European healthcare sector and unlock Business Development opportunities.

EHA is a members-only network dedicated to organisations operating in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food supplements, cosmetics and related intellectual property. Through its platform, members can showcase assets available for licensing in Europe, access qualified opportunities shared by other members, and identify potential partners via intuitive search tools designed to accelerate deal flow.

A key differentiator of EHA is its structured scouting activity, focused on identifying innovative healthcare products originating from outside the EU and supporting their entry into European markets. This provides members with early visibility on new assets and a tangible advantage in expanding their portfolios.

By combining shared intelligence, targeted scouting and a collaborative ecosystem, EHA empowers companies to enhance their Business Development capabilities and to access strategic connections that would be out of reach and significantly more expensive to generate as a stand-alone entity.

Danilo Casadei Massari, Chairman of EHA and CEO of NEMYSIS Ltd., commented:

"EHA has been created to offer a practical and efficient solution to one of the key challenges in our industry: accessing high-quality opportunities while optimising resources. The platform enables members to expand their product portfolios, strengthen their partner networks and accelerate deal-making in a highly competitive environment."

About EHA - European Healthcare Alliance

Founded in 2026 by NEMYSIS Ltd., ENTERALIA BIOSCIENCE S.r.l. and RICERCHIMICA S.r.l., EHA is an innovative platform designed to support Business Development across Europe by connecting companies, consultants and international partners through a single, integrated access point.

For membership enquiries: info@eha-network.com

https://eha-network.com/

https://nemysisltd.com/

https://enteralia.it/

https://ricerchimica.com/

SOURCE: EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE ALLIANCE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/eha-launches-new-platform-to-unlock-healthcare-business-opportunities-1151360