Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 25.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Drohnenkrieg eskaliert - und diese Aktie greift nach zwei Mega-Märkten
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 01:02 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE ALLIANCE: EHA Launches New Platform to Unlock Healthcare Business Opportunities Across Europe

MILAN, IT / ACCESS Newswire / March 24, 2026 / EHA - European Healthcare Alliance today announces the launch of its digital platform, www.eha-network.com, a new hub designed to connect companies and consultants across the European healthcare sector and unlock Business Development opportunities.

EHA is a members-only network dedicated to organisations operating in pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food supplements, cosmetics and related intellectual property. Through its platform, members can showcase assets available for licensing in Europe, access qualified opportunities shared by other members, and identify potential partners via intuitive search tools designed to accelerate deal flow.

A key differentiator of EHA is its structured scouting activity, focused on identifying innovative healthcare products originating from outside the EU and supporting their entry into European markets. This provides members with early visibility on new assets and a tangible advantage in expanding their portfolios.

By combining shared intelligence, targeted scouting and a collaborative ecosystem, EHA empowers companies to enhance their Business Development capabilities and to access strategic connections that would be out of reach and significantly more expensive to generate as a stand-alone entity.

Danilo Casadei Massari, Chairman of EHA and CEO of NEMYSIS Ltd., commented:
"EHA has been created to offer a practical and efficient solution to one of the key challenges in our industry: accessing high-quality opportunities while optimising resources. The platform enables members to expand their product portfolios, strengthen their partner networks and accelerate deal-making in a highly competitive environment."

About EHA - European Healthcare Alliance

Founded in 2026 by NEMYSIS Ltd., ENTERALIA BIOSCIENCE S.r.l. and RICERCHIMICA S.r.l., EHA is an innovative platform designed to support Business Development across Europe by connecting companies, consultants and international partners through a single, integrated access point.

For membership enquiries: info@eha-network.com

https://eha-network.com/

https://nemysisltd.com/

https://enteralia.it/

https://ricerchimica.com/

SOURCE: EUROPEAN HEALTHCARE ALLIANCE



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/eha-launches-new-platform-to-unlock-healthcare-business-opportunities-1151360

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.