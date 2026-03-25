Math Magic: Hitem3D Integrates with OpenClaw Agent Workflows Through Skill-Based API Orchestration

SINGAPORE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Math Magic announced that Hitem3D has been integrated into OpenClaw as a Skill-based API service, allowing agents to execute image-to-3D generation through structured, multi-step workflows. The integration introduces a programmable execution model where 3D generation is handled through defined API calls rather than manual interaction.

Supporting Production-Oriented Pipelines

Hitem3D supports high-resolution 1536³ internal texture representation and is designed to reduce isolated or unsupported mesh elements, improving reliability in downstream workflows. Outputs are compatible with common slicing software, where models can be further prepared using standard repair tools before printing. Wall thickness can be adjusted to support typical FDM and resin workflows.

"Structured API orchestration allows developers to define not just what is generated, but how it is generated," said a Math Magic representative.

Developers interested in implementing this workflow can access the Skill and API integration details at: https://clawhub.ai/lihuihui-bj/hitem3d.

Hitem3D v2.0 is now available worldwide. Learn more about Hitem3D v2.0 and explore sample outputs at hitem3d.ai and hitem3d.ai/3dprinting/use-case.

About Hitem3D

Hitem3D, pioneered by Math Magic (founded 2024), converts single or multi-view images into production-ready 3D models for 3D printing, industrial design, and game asset creation. The platform serves users in more than 150 countries and integrates into professional digital production workflows.

Website: https://www.hitem3d.ai/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2939943/image1.jpg

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