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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 03:30 Uhr
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Shanghai M&G Stationery Inc. (M&G): From BFA to the World: M&G Marks 20 Years of Telling China's Stationery Story

This year, M&G introduced a co-branded collection created in collaboration with internationally recognized artist Florence Bamberger. Drawing on cosmic themes, the collection features celestial design elements across a full range of products, including writing instruments, notebooks, pencil cases, and backpacks. The premium stationery set allows attendees to experience the craftsmanship and expertise of China's leading stationery brand.

Aligned with the forum's sustainability focus, M&G debuted its Eco+Office low-carbon office series at the event. Designed for workplace use, the collection incorporates recycled plastics to reduce emissions at the source. Emissions data is calculated in accordance with ISO 14067 international standards and verified through full lifecycle carbon footprint assessments. M&G encourages more environmentally responsible choices through everyday office products.

As the first publicly listed company in China's stationery sector to publish an ESG report, M&G continues to expand its sustainability initiatives and it has received a "B" score from the 2025 CDP for climate change. M&G was also included in S&P Global's Sustainability Yearbook 2026, becoming the only mainland China-based company selected for this recognition.

With more than 30 years in the stationery industry, M&G invests over RMB 100 million annually in research and development and holds more than 1,400 patents. Its products have earned awards from leading international industrial design competitions. As one of the world's largest stationery manufacturers, M&G has been included in the World Brand Lab's "China's 500 Most Valuable Brands" for eight consecutive years, with a brand value of RMB 25.655 billion.

From BFA to markets worldwide, M&G products are sold in more than 100 countries and regions, supported by nearly 70,000 retail outlets across China. The company continues to expand its international presence.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941032/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-bfa-to-the-world-mg-marks-20-years-of-telling-chinas-stationery-story-302724201.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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