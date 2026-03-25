Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2026) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (the "Company" or "WonderFi"), a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025. All financial references are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Key Financial Highlights for 2025:

WonderFi's Trading segment delivered $10.5 million in pre-tax income in 2025.

Bitbuy and Coinsquare generated combined revenue and interest income of $49.8 million from operations in 2025.

Generated positive Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million in 2025, with core Trading segment remaining profitable throughout the year.

Total cash and digital assets of $35.5 million as of December 31, 2025, with cash of $29.0 million and crypto inventory of $6.5 million.

Operating Highlights for Fiscal Year 2025:

On May 13, 2025, WonderFi announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement (the " Arrangement Agreement ") with Robinhood Markets, Inc. (" Robinhood ") and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood (the " Purchaser "), pursuant to which, among other things, the Purchaser agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company for C$0.36 per share in cash by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the " Arrangement ").

") with Robinhood Markets, Inc. (" ") and an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Robinhood (the " "), pursuant to which, among other things, the Purchaser agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company for C$0.36 per share in cash by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the (British Columbia) (the " "). On July 17, 2025, WonderFi securityholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the Arrangement at a special meeting of securityholders, with 96.28% of votes cast in favour. A total of 321,024,400 votes were cast, representing approximately 48.36% of all issued and outstanding shares.

On December 19, 2025, the Arrangement Agreement was amended to extend the outside date for completion of the Arrangement. The Company anticipates the Arrangement will close in the first half of 2026, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the remaining conditions to closing as set forth in the Arrangement Agreement.

Access to Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis - Complete financial statements along with related management discussion and analysis can be found in the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+"), the electronic filing system for the disclosure documents of issuers across Canada at www.sedarplus.ca.

About WonderFi

WonderFi is a leader in centralized and decentralized financial services and products.

With $1.6 billion in client assets under custody, WonderFi's regulated trading platforms are well-positioned to service crypto participants on a global scale with trading, payments and decentralized products, including purpose-built blockchains and non-custodial wallet applications.

Designed to provide investors with diversified investment exposure across the global digital asset ecosystem, the Company has a proven track record of launching new products and obtaining registrations. It is also the owner of market-leading brands, including Bitbuy, Coinsquare, and Bitcoin.ca.

As the world continues to move on-chain, WonderFi is strategically placed to capture both market and wallet share through ongoing innovation within the digital asset space.

For more information, visit www.wonder.fi.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the beliefs of the Company regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control, including, specifically, the financial outlook of the Company and the proposed closing date of the Arrangement. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "planned", "estimated", "soon", "potential", "anticipate" or variations of such words.

These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among other things, include: fluctuations in general macroeconomic conditions; fluctuations in securities markets; the ability to realize on cost saving measures; the Company's limited operating history; the ability of the parties to receive, in a timely manner and on satisfactory terms, the necessary regulatory approvals in connection with the Arrangement; the ability of the parties to satisfy, in a timely manner, the other conditions for the completion of the Arrangement and the possibility that the Arrangement will not be completed on the terms and conditions, or on the timing, currently contemplated, and other expectations and assumptions concerning the proposed Arrangement; the competitive nature of the technology industry; unproven markets for the Company's product offerings; lack of regulation and customer protection; the need for the Company to manage its future strategic plans; the effects of product development and need for continued technology change; protection of proprietary rights; network security risks; the ability of the Company to maintain properly working systems; foreign currency trading risks; use and storage of personal information and compliance with privacy laws; use of the Company's services for improper or illegal purposes; global economic and financial market conditions; uninsurable risks; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated; and those factors described in the Company's management information circular dated June 13, 2025, and its most recent annual information form dated March 24, 2026, and management's discussion and analysis and financial statements for the period ended March 24, 2026, which are available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the Company's expectations as of the date specified herein, and are subject to change after such date. However, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289838

Source: WonderFi Technologies Inc.