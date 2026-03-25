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ACCESS Newswire
25.03.2026 05:02 Uhr
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Sherwood Lumber Increasing Days of Service to Mid-Atlantic Region

Faster, more reliable, more consistent service for premium building products.

Sherwood Lumber Accelerates Service in the Mid-Atlantic; New Danville, PA Location Opens 04/06/2026

DANVILLE, PA / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / Sherwood Lumber today announced a major service enhancement across its Mid-Atlantic footprint and the opening of a new distribution location in Danville, PA. Effective immediately, Sherwood is converting all current two-day delivery runs in the region to one-day service and expanding service days across each territory it serves.

Operational and strategic significance

  • Faster lead times: Converting two-day runs to one-day substantially reduces customer wait times, improving jobsite productivity and enabling faster cycle times for contractors and dealers.

  • Increased network density: The Danville location strengthens Sherwood's regional network, enabling more efficient routing, higher fill rates, and improved inventory positioning.

  • Higher service frequency: Additional service days reduce stockouts, increase turnover, and allow customers to rely on smaller, more frequent replenishment-lowering their holding costs.

  • Cost and sustainability benefits: Shorter delivery windows and optimized routing reduce freight miles and handling, driving down transportation costs and lowering the carbon footprint per delivery.

  • Competitive differentiation: These changes enhance Sherwood's value proposition in the region by combining scale, reliability, and responsiveness-supporting stronger customer retention and new business growth.

Quote "Tightening delivery timelines and increasing service frequency are investments in our customers' efficiency and success," said Todd London, SVP of Sales, Sherwood Lumber. "By densifying our Mid-Atlantic network and moving to one-day runs, we're not only improving operational performance - faster fill rates, better inventory turns, and lower total logistics costs - we're also reinforcing our strategic commitment to be the most reliable partner in the market. This is not the end of our growth story, just another step in the journey. We envision a growth trajectory that allows us to out-service the current market standards and are committed to working towards that goal tirelessly "

About Sherwood Lumber: Sherwood Lumber is a leading distributor of lumber and building materials, serving professional contractors and dealers with a focus on product availability, reliable logistics, and expert service. For more information, visit www.sherwoodlumber.com.

Contact: Todd London
Email: Marketing@sherwoodLumber.com

SOURCE: Sherwood Lumber



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sherwood-lumber-increasing-days-of-service-to-mid-atlantic-regio-1151367

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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