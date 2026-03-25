Troy Mick Appointed Head of SSS Phoenix Academy at Fire 'n' Ice Arena

Former NHL Draft Pick and Veteran Hockey Executive Joins as Hockey Academy Director and Head Coach, as the Phoenix Player Pathway Expands Toward Tier III and Tier II Junior Hockey

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / March 25, 2026 / SSS Academies and Fire 'n' Ice Arena are proud to announce the appointment of Troy Mick as Head of SSS Phoenix Academy at Fire 'n' Ice Arena. In this role, Mick will serve as Hockey Academy Director and Head Coach, helping lead academy hockey operations, player development, coaching leadership, recruiting, and long-term program growth in Phoenix.

A native of Vernon, British Columbia, Mick brings decades of experience as a player, coach, executive, and program builder. He was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the seventh round (130th overall) of the 1988 NHL Entry Draft and went on to build a standout junior career in the Western Hockey League with the Portland Winterhawks and Regina Pats.

At Fire 'n' Ice Arena, Mick will help shape a complete development model that can include learn-to-play programming, camps and clinics, academy teams, high school hockey, community outreach, and junior pathways. The program roadmap also includes Tier III junior hockey this year and a Tier II junior team next year, giving players and families a clearer view of what is being built in Phoenix.

"With hockey continuing to grow in Arizona, Fire 'n' Ice Arena is committed to building a premier development environment. I'm excited to help create programs that give young athletes a clear path to improve, compete, and pursue opportunities at the next level." - Troy Mick

Leadership Background and Program Direction

Before turning professional, Mick developed his game in the Western Hockey League, where he appeared in 267 games and recorded 466 points. After three seasons of professional hockey in North America, he transitioned into coaching and hockey operations following multiple knee surgeries.

Over the course of his coaching and management career, Mick has worked across the WHL, BCHL, NCDC, KIJHL, RMJHL, CSSHL, and AAA Tier I youth hockey in both the United States and Canada. He has served as a head coach, general manager, hockey director, and academy leader, building competitive cultures while emphasizing development, accountability, and advancement.

Most recently, he led a Wenatchee Wild AAA academy platform, where he oversaw player development, daily operations, and team growth. In Phoenix, his focus will be on creating a disciplined environment that supports both athlete performance and long-term opportunity.

Additional announcements regarding academy teams, junior teams, camps, coaching staff, and player development initiatives are expected in the coming months.

Career Highlights Roadmap Ahead 1988 Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick

466 WHL points in 267 games

Three decades in coaching and hockey operations

Leadership roles across junior, academy, and AAA hockey SSS Phoenix Academy hockey launch at Fire 'n' Ice

Tier III junior hockey this year

Tier II junior team planned next year

Camps, clinics, academy teams, and coach development

"Troy brings tremendous management, coaching knowledge, leadership, recruitment, and passion for the game. His background in developing elite players and building strong hockey cultures will be a major asset as we continue to grow the sport in the Phoenix area." - Shubham Pandey, CEO, Fire 'n' Ice Arena

SSS Phoenix Identity and Phoenix Platform

About SSS Phoenix Academy

SSS Phoenix Academy brings together education, elite training, and athlete development in Phoenix, offering a year-round model for student-athletes who want to grow on the ice, in the classroom, and as people.

The academy vision at Fire 'n' Ice Arena is designed to connect coaching, skill development, academic support, and progression opportunities in one environment for Arizona families and players coming from outside the market.

About Fire 'n' Ice Arena

Fire 'n' Ice Arena is a new multi-sport destination in Phoenix featuring ice sheets, court sports, training, dining, wellness, entertainment, and a 2,500-seat show arena designed to serve athletes, families, teams, and the wider community.

Together, SSS Phoenix Academy and Fire 'n' Ice Arena are building an integrated environment that combines athletics, academics, and daily support systems in one Phoenix home base.

Media Contact

Troy Mick

tmick@firenicearena.com

250-938-8962

General Information

info@sssacademies.org

info@firenicearena.com

(602) 314-2552

www.sssacademies.org | www.firenicearena.com

SOURCE: Fire 'n' Ice Arena

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/troy-mick-appointed-head-of-sss-phoenix-academy-at-fire-n-ice-aren-1151110