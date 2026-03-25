Polyplastics Co., Ltd.: Polyplastics' DURACON(R) POM Adopted for Ground-breaking Crawler Transport System

TOKYO, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polyplastics Co., Ltd.'s DURACON(R) POM resin has been selected for use in a unique crawler track transport system developed by Tokyo-based CuboRex Co., Ltd., a leading supplier of innovative mobility solutions. The unique transport system, which significantly improves work efficiency at factory and construction sites compared to conventional caster-equipped carts, includes a structural crawler covering made of DURACON(R) POM.

Image: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M100475/202603185867/_prw_PI1fl_BN4tWSX9.png

DURACON(R) POM was selected for the crawler's white components. It was chosen for its high load-bearing capacity, providing the strength to withstand heavy-duty material handling at manufacturing sites. POM also boasts excellent friction properties, delivering stable performance in both static and dynamic friction. It offers durability and reliability, and meets destruction criteria even in harsh field environments. DURACON(R) POM was adopted as an optimal solution following comparative testing with other resins such as PA.

CuboRex's trolley crawlers can be easily installed on existing trolleys. The increased contact area reduces the load per unit area (ground pressure), decreasing friction resistance and sinking. The force required for operation is significantly reduced, enabling smooth travel even over steps and uneven terrain. Under similar conditions, turning performance also improves. Maneuvers that were arduous with conventional casters become easier, substantially reducing operator strain. Coordination with tow trucks and automated guided vehicles (AGVs) also becomes smoother, preventing time loss due to stops or dropped cargo.

Demand for material handling is growing, with significant potential anticipated even within the Japanese market. The introduction of crawlers for carts eliminates the need to purchase new dedicated transport carts, enabling a dramatic improvement in operational efficiency while utilizing existing equipment. This solution, which simultaneously achieves cost reduction and enhanced safety, holds great potential in the global market as well. Applications across diverse industries, including logistics, manufacturing and construction, are anticipated in the future.

This case study demonstrates that material selection can transform on-site productivity, going beyond mere material supply. DURACON(R) POM served as a key material supporting CuboRex's innovative ideas, contributing to the efficiency of transport operations.

For more information, visit: https://www.polyplastics.com/global/s/ourapproach/a5nRB000002hUOHYA2/239?language=en_US

About CuboRex Co., Ltd. and about Polyplastics: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202603185867-O1-v9SRWvjD.pdf

DURACON(R) is a registered trademark of Polyplastics Co., Ltd. in Japan and other countries.

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