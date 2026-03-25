Infosys Finacle to Power Digital Transformation for Producers Savings Bank Corporation in the Philippines

Key Highlights

This upgrade strengthens the bank's digital foundation, enhances operational resilience, and unlocks new capabilities to deliver broader, faster, and more personalized financial services to its customers.

With the Finacle Origination Solution, the bank will be able to significantly scale its lending operations, particularly for priority segments such as SMEs and teachers, through a fully digital loan management platform. This includes automated onboarding, faster turnaround times for loan processing, and improved staff productivity.

The upgraded Finacle platform comes with a comprehensive API suite which will help the bank integrate seamlessly with the fintech ecosystem, thereby enabling faster innovation and quicker rollout of new offerings for underbanked and unbanked communities, supporting financial inclusion.

Andres M. Cornejo, Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Producers Bank, said, "Our decade-long association with Infosys Finacle has been pivotal to our modernization journey. As we celebrate 30 years as an institution, this modernization initiative will further strengthen our digital capabilities, enabling us to provide real-time banking services for our growing client base and scale our lending business with greater confidence. We deeply value Finacle's collaboration, rich functionality, swift deployment, and proven reliability, and we are excited about the new possibilities this transformation will unlock."

Sajit Vijayakumar, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys Finacle, said, "As the Philippine banking sector accelerates its digital shift, the lending ecosystem is seeing unprecedented opportunities for scale. Given our decade-long association with Producers Bank, we are delighted to provide a modern foundation for its next phase of transformation and expansion. With Finacle's latest digital banking solutions, Producers Bank is well placed to capitalize on market opportunities, accelerate growth, and reinforce its position as a leading thrift bank."

About Producers Bank

Producers Savings Bank Corporation (Producers Bank) is a leading rural and thrift bank in the Philippines, committed to advancing financial inclusion and supporting the growth of local communities. The bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit, lending, and investment products tailored for individuals, MSMEs, farmers, and underserved segments across the country. With a strong branch network and a growing digital footprint, Producers Bank enables accessible, reliable, and customer-centric banking services. The bank continues to invest in modern technologies and innovative solutions to empower Filipinos and drive inclusive economic progress.

About Infosys Finacle

Finacle is an industry leader in digital banking solutions. We are a unit of EdgeVerve Systems, a wholly-owned product subsidiary of Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY). We partner with emerging and established financial institutions to help inspire better banking. Our cloud-native solution suite and SaaS services help banks engage, innovate, operate, and transform better to scale digital transformation with confidence. Finacle solutions address the core banking, lending, digital engagement, payments, cash management, wealth management, treasury, analytics, AI, and blockchain requirements of financial institutions. Today, banks in over 100 countries rely on Finacle to help more than a billion people and millions of businesses to save, pay, borrow, and invest better.

For more information, visit www.finacle.com.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

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