High-performance connectivity software delivers structured, high-volume equipment data required by tier-one fabs and advanced packaging facilities ahead of expected mid-2026 SEMI standards update

Agileo Automation, a leading global provider of control and connectivity solutions for semiconductor manufacturing, today unveils Agil'EDA, a new software implementing Equipment Data Acquisition (EDA/Interface A). This solution enables semiconductor equipment manufacturers to meet the evolving high-performance connectivity requirements of tier-one fabs and advanced packaging facilities.

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Agileo Automation unveils Agil'EDA, a new software solution implementing Equipment Data Acquisition (EDA), a set of SEMI standards also known as Interface A, to enable semiconductor equipment manufacturers to meet the evolving high-performance connectivity requirements of tier-one fabs and advanced packaging facilities. As semiconductor manufacturing moves towards higher levels of automation and data-driven optimization, fab owners increasingly require EDA alongside traditional SECS/GEM connectivity from semiconductor OEMs for their production tools. Agil'EDA addresses this by separating the control flow from the data flow, ensuring that structured, high-frequency data collection does not interfere with critical equipment operations. Designed for long-term deployment, Agil'EDA fully supports the widely used EDA Freeze 2 (SOAP/XML) and is architected for the transition to Freeze 3 (gRPC/protocol buffers). SEMI's EDA Freeze 3 standards suite is expected to be released mid-2026.

As semiconductor manufacturing moves towards higher levels of automation and data-driven optimization, fab owners increasingly require EDA alongside traditional SECS/GEM connectivity from OEMs for their production tools. Agil'EDA separates equipment control from data acquisition, ensuring that structured, high-frequency data collection does not interfere with critical equipment operations.

Designed for long-term deployment, Agil'EDA fully supports the widely used EDA Freeze 2 (SOAP/XML) and is architected for the transition to Freeze 3 (gRPC/protocol buffers). This next EDA freeze, expected in mid-2026, offers significantly higher data throughput and lower latency. Agileo successfully tested its Freeze 3 implementation at SEMI Standards Meetings in November 2024.

Incorporating robust cybersecurity features such as encrypted communications and authentication, Agil'EDA is available as a stand-alone solution for existing equipment software or as a pre-integrated component within Agileo's A²ECF-SEMI framework. Combined with Agil'GEM and Agil'GEM300, it provides a comprehensive connectivity solution that significantly reduces time to market for OEMs.

"The key value for OEMs is a fast adoption path to a future-ready EDA architecture," explains Marc Engel, chief executive officer of Agileo Automation. "By integrating Freeze 3 requirements in Agil'EDA architecture from the start, we address OEMs' current needs while preparing them for future semiconductor manufacturing requirements."

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About Agileo Automation

Agileo Automation is a trusted partner for equipment manufacturers, helping them build smarter, automated, and more connected machines that integrate seamlessly into advanced semiconductor fabs. Founded in 2010 in Poitiers, France, Agileo helps OEMs with control, communication, data acquisition, and testing across their tools through proven software and expert support. Its flagship A²ECF-SEMI framework provides a solid foundation for developing equipment controllers fully aligned with SEMI SECS/GEM, GEM300, and EDA standards. As an active member of SEMI and the OPC Foundation, Agileo Automation contributes directly to shaping the standards that drive manufacturing. For more information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

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Muriel Guilbert

muriel.guilbert@agileo.com