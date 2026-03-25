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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
162 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Phoenix Contact Middle East: Phoenix Contact at Hannover Messe: It's all about comprehensive, networked energy systems

DUBAI, UAE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At this year's trade fair, Phoenix Contact is focusing on four topics: Power Reliability, safe automation, efficient control cabinet building, and integrated connection technology. The family-run company will be exhibiting its products and solutions for the first time in Automation Hall 27, Booth G26, in line with the new Hannover Messe exhibition concept.

Industrial systems must run smoothly, be continuously monitored, and offer maximum efficiency: It is therefore no surprise that the topic of Power Reliability is gaining momentum. Phoenix Contact will present solutions that intelligently combine supply, protection, and monitoring - from powerful 24 V technology and robust IP67 supply solutions to innovative power electronics and comprehensive surge protection.

Open, modular, and reliably protected automation systems for modern production environments are another topic showcased at the booth. Phoenix Contact will show how scalable architectures can be combined with security concepts and AI-powered functions. This results in efficient, robust processes that reduce downtime and increase productivity.

Due to increasing electrification, there is growing demand for control cabinets - and for fast, economical processes in control cabinet building. Phoenix Contact will show how companies can benefit from digitalization, process automation, and end-to-end workflows. The scalable product portfolio and comprehensive consulting services enable shorter production times, high process reliability, and scalable solutions.

The fourth focus topic at the booth is integrated connection technology for smart applications: Connection technology, terminal blocks, and field cabling ensure the reliable transmission of signals, data, and power. Technologies such as Single Pair Ethernet enable flexible machine concepts and modern industrial communication. Space-saving, tool-free systems boost efficiency, sustainability, and value creation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2940988/Phoenix_Contact.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/phoenix-contact-at-hannover-messe-its-all-about-comprehensive-networked-energy-systems-302723179.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
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