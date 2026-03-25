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PR Newswire
25.03.2026 07:24 Uhr
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Hikvision Digital Technology: Hikvision launches TalkVu Video Intercom series, taking security and communication to the next level

Embodying the brand vision 'Talk Clear, View Smart', the TalkVu series combines crystal-clear 4 MP imaging, AI-powered audio optimization, and intuitive controls to deliver exceptional clarity in monitoring doorstep activities, distortion-free conversations, and seamless management of connected environments.

View smart: Crystal-clear vision in any lighting condition

TalkVu's 4 MP outdoor camera is paired with 1080p indoor displays to capture doorstep activities in exceptional detail, day or night. The 150°/180° ultra-wide lens eliminates blind spots while advanced imaging algorithms automatically adjust for bright sunlight or low-light conditions. This ensures faces and packages remain clearly visible at all times. The cutting-edge AI-ISP technology leverages AI for better noise reduction, color accuracy, and dynamic range, resulting in clearer, more detailed, and smarter visual output especially in low-light environments.

Talk clear: Distortion-free communication

TalkVu's dual-microphone array features intelligent noise reduction which eliminates environmental interference from conversations. Directional sound pickup technology focuses on human voices while filtering out unwanted sounds from wind, traffic, and background disturbance. High-output speakers ensure crystal-clear conversations-whether greeting visitors or coordinating with delivery personnel during adverse weather-making distance irrelevant to communications quality.

Proactive AI-powered security

TalkVu evolves security from reactive to proactive protection. Multi-modal access control supports facial recognition, access cards, PIN codes, Bluetooth, QR codes, and mobile app authorization. Intelligent video analytics provide smart event detection including fall detection, line crossing, and region intrusion with instant alerts, while abnormal sound detection identifies screaming, glass breaking, and unusual sounds with immediate notifications. These layered features transform your intercom into an intelligent and proactive protection system.

Comprehensive control, three simple ways

TalkVu's indoor station serves as your command center, seamlessly connecting video security, alarms, intercoms, elevator controls, lighting, and climate-all accessible with simple touches. The Hik-Connect app enables instant mode switching between 'At Home' and 'Away' for total control at your fingertips. Voice commands provide natural environment control for dimming lights, adjusting temperature, or closing blinds effortlessly.

Discover the future of connected security communication

To learn more about how TalkVu transforms security, communication and home management, visit our website or contact your Hikvision sales office.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2941818/Hikvision_launches_TalkVu_Video_Intercom_series.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hikvision-launches-talkvu-video-intercom-series-taking-security-and-communication-to-the-next-level-302724465.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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