Air Traffic Management Market worth $15.20 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Browse 180 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Air Traffic Management Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Air Traffic Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2030

2025-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 12.20 billion

USD 12.20 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 15.20 billion

USD 15.20 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 4.5%

Air Traffic Management Market Trends & Insights:

The global air traffic management market is supported by several strong demand factors. Steady growth in passenger and cargo traffic is boosting the need for better airspace utilization and increased capacity. Governments are concentrating more on digital transformation and automation, along with upgrading outdated air traffic control systems to enhance safety and minimize delays.

By operation, the air traffic services (ATS) segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030.

By technology, the fully autonomous systems segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030.

By application, the software segment will grow fastest during the forecast period.

By Region, the Asia Pacific region dominated the air traffic management market, with a share of 39.3% in 2025.

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Air traffic is growing each year, and airspace is becoming more crowded. This creates a strong demand for advanced air traffic management systems that can safely handle increased traffic. Governments and air navigation service providers are investing in digital and automated communication, navigation, and surveillance infrastructure to enhance safety, boost capacity, and support the integration of unmanned aircraft systems.

The air traffic management market is driven by several long-term demand factors. The steady increase in passenger and cargo air traffic is putting pressure on current airspace capacity and daily operations. Governments are increasingly focusing on airspace modernization, digital transformation, and automation to enhance safety and reduce delays. These combined factors are steadily supporting the growth of the air traffic management market across various regions.

By deployment, the upgrade & modernization segment registered the largest market share in 2025.

The upgrade & modernization segment is driving strong growth in the air traffic management market as older systems need to be replaced with more advanced and compatible solutions. Rising air traffic puts pressure on existing infrastructure, prompting authorities to invest in next-generation communication, navigation, and surveillance technologies. Meanwhile, regulatory requirements and global efforts to improve airspace efficiency and safety are speeding up these modernization efforts. These investments help enhance overall performance, reduce delays, and support better integration of new airspace users like unmanned aircraft systems.

By technology, the automation system segment is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The automation system segment is expected to experience the highest growth in the air traffic management market, mainly because of the need for greater efficiency and less manual involvement in operations. Increasing air traffic is prompting stakeholders to adopt automated solutions for traffic flow management, decision support, and real-time data processing. Simultaneously, advancements in artificial intelligence and digital technologies are helping make airspace management more accurate and predictive. These changes are enhancing safety, optimizing airspace use, and reducing overall operational costs across the aviation ecosystem.

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Asia Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

The Asia Pacific region leads the air traffic management industry, mainly driven by strong growth in air passenger traffic and ongoing airport infrastructure expansion across major economies. Governments in countries like China and India are investing heavily in modernizing air navigation systems to boost capacity and improve efficiency. Simultaneously, increasing adoption of advanced communication, navigation, and surveillance technologies is strengthening airspace management across the region. All these factors together are fueling steady demand for air traffic management solutions.

Thales, RTX, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Indra, and Saab AB are the major key players in the air traffic management companies. These companies have strong distribution networks across regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

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