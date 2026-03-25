Swansea University researchers found that perovskite solar cells can tolerate dusty fabrication environments, performing almost as well as those made in cleanrooms. The findings suggest low-cost, scalable production may be possible without ultra-sterile conditions, potentially accelerating cell and module manufacturing.A research team from Swansea University in the United Kingdom has investigated how dusty fabrication environments affect perovskite solar cells and have found that devices exposed to dust performed similarly to those produced in clean conditions, with only minor losses in some performance ...

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