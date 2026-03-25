Montreal, Quebec and Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2026) - CIGO, a leader in last-mile logistics and route optimization technology, today announced the continued expansion of its innovative Real-Time Break Management feature, a powerful solution designed to help fleet operators seamlessly integrate driver breaks into route planning while maintaining efficiency, compliance, and customer satisfaction.

As delivery networks grow more complex and regulatory standards tighten across North America, managing driver breaks has become a critical operational challenge. Traditional systems often treat break time as static downtime, leading to scheduling inefficiencies, delayed ETAs, and unnecessary dispatcher intervention. CIGO's intelligent Break Management feature changes that paradigm.

Integrated directly within the CIGO Tracker platform, Break Management dynamically incorporates driver breaks into real-time route planning and capacity forecasting. The system allows fleet operators to either enforce breaks at a specific scheduled time or intelligently optimize when breaks occur during a route for the most efficient routing outcome. This flexibility allows logistics teams to balance regulatory requirements, driver preferences, and operational efficiency within a single automated workflow.

Turning Compliance Into a Competitive Advantage

Fleet operators must navigate increasingly strict Hours-of-Service (HOS) regulations and labor compliance requirements. However, compliance does not need to come at the expense of productivity.

With CIGO's Break Management feature, scheduled and unscheduled breaks are automatically factored into routing algorithms. Dispatchers can enforce mandatory break times when needed for compliance, while also allowing the system to optimize break placement along a route to minimize disruption and maintain delivery momentum.

This ensures:

Accurate ETAs even when breaks occur mid-route

Reduced dispatcher guesswork

Fewer last-minute delivery disruptions

Improved audit readiness and regulatory alignment

By transforming break scheduling from a reactive process into a predictive one, CIGO enables logistics teams to maintain service-level agreements without compromising compliance.

Supporting Driver Well-Being Without Sacrificing Efficiency

Driver retention remains one of the logistics industry's most pressing concerns. Fatigue, inconsistent scheduling, and unrealistic delivery expectations contribute to turnover across fleets of all sizes.

CIGO's Break Management feature promotes healthier work patterns by embedding protected break windows directly into the route lifecycle. Dispatchers gain visibility into upcoming breaks, while drivers benefit from realistic, transparent scheduling that accounts for rest periods.

When breaks are planned intelligently, fleets experience:

Reduced driver stress and fatigue

Higher morale and job satisfaction

Improved on-time delivery performance

Fewer operational bottlenecks

By aligning operational planning with human-centered scheduling, CIGO helps organizations create safer, more sustainable delivery ecosystems.

Intelligent Route Optimization That Accounts for Real-World Conditions

Break Management works seamlessly alongside CIGO's broader route optimization and fleet automation solutions, ensuring that capacity planning reflects real-world constraints, not theoretical models.

Instead of retroactively adjusting routes after delays occur, the system proactively recalculates delivery timelines when breaks are initiated. When optimization is enabled, CIGO can strategically place driver breaks at the most efficient point within the route, minimizing travel disruptions and maintaining optimal delivery sequencing.

This dynamic capability allows fleet managers to:

Optimize route sequencing

Balance workloads across drivers

Maintain accurate customer notifications

Maximize daily delivery capacity

In an industry where minutes matter, integrating break intelligence directly into routing logic creates measurable operational gains.

A Smarter Approach to Modern Fleet Management

As customer expectations for fast, reliable delivery continue to rise, fleet operators must strike a delicate balance between efficiency and workforce well-being. CIGO's Real-Time Break Management feature demonstrates that these goals are not mutually exclusive.

By embedding break compliance directly into intelligent scheduling workflows, CIGO empowers logistics teams to deliver on performance metrics while protecting their most valuable asset, their drivers.

For more information about CIGO's Break Management feature, visit:

https://cigotracker.com/feature/break-management/

About CIGO Tracker

CIGO Tracker is a fleet intelligence and route optimization platform that helps logistics, distribution, and delivery companies operate more efficiently. By combining real-time data with advanced automation, CIGO enables businesses across the U.S. and Canada to improve routing, capacity planning, and delivery performance.

For more information, visit https://cigotracker.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/289742

Source: Cigo Tracker